Tesla to expand parts production in Shanghai to meet export demand

23 February 2022 - 11:40 By Reuters
An aerial view of Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai, China.
Image: Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images

Tesla Inc plans to expand parts production at its Shanghai factory to meet growing demand for exports, according to a document it filed with the city government.

The automaker will add production workshops, increase the number of workers and lengthen the time equipment is operational. .

Exact figures were redacted from the document, which was filed on Tuesday. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Tesla's Shanghai factory currently has the capacity to produce a combined 450,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles a year.

Last year, it sold more than 470,000 China-made cars.

Xinhua news agency has reported that more than 160,000 Tesla China-made cars were sold overseas in 2021.

In November, the state-backed Beijing Daily newspaper reported that Tesla plans to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan (roughly R2,850,988,000) to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory, allowing it to employ 4,000 more people at the site.

