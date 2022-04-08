×

Heartbreak for VW

Rare Lambos and bespoke Land Rover among cars that sank with the Felicity Ace cargo ship

The vessel sailing from Germany to Rhode Island caught fire near the Azores and about 4,000 cars went down with it.

08 April 2022 - 12:00 By Phuti Mpyane
The Felicity Ace ship, carrying about 4,000 vehicles including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, some electric with lithium-ion batteries, caught alight in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
When the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire, it sank with some exotic metal. The Portuguese air force and navy saved all 22 crew members with no reported injuries. 

Lamborghini has had to restart building some of the Aventador Ultimae cars that were on board and destined for their new homes. The Ultimae is the last hoorah of the range and only 350 will be made.

A European magazine has in its possession a list of cars that went down and there's a number of Audis, Porsches, Bentleys and VWs  lost among some privately-owned beauties, such as a 1996 Honda Prelude SiR, allegedly the 65th such car built, a bespoke-build 1977 Land Rover Santana, a 2015 Ford Mustang GT and a 2007 BMW 750i among tractors and trucks.

The Volkswagen Auto Group was the biggest casualty. An Audi TT Roadster was among the cars that went down with the ship, as did a Volkswagen Taigo — the model that will be launched in SA soon.

84 Audi A5 Convertibles

43 Audi A5 Coupes

147 Audi A5 Sportbacks

121 Audi E-Trons

297 Audi Q3s

144 Audi Q3 Sportbacks

77 Bentley Bentaygas

38 Bentley Continental GTs

50 Bentley Continental GTCs

25 Bentley Flying Spurs

15 Lamborghini Aventador

20 Lamborghini Huracán

50 Lamborghini Urus

168 Porsche

47 Volkswagen Caddy

199 Volkswagen Golf

159 Volkswagen ID.4

116 Volkswagen T6

