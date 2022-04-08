Heartbreak for VW
Rare Lambos and bespoke Land Rover among cars that sank with the Felicity Ace cargo ship
The vessel sailing from Germany to Rhode Island caught fire near the Azores and about 4,000 cars went down with it.
When the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire, it sank with some exotic metal. The Portuguese air force and navy saved all 22 crew members with no reported injuries.
Lamborghini has had to restart building some of the Aventador Ultimae cars that were on board and destined for their new homes. The Ultimae is the last hoorah of the range and only 350 will be made.
A European magazine has in its possession a list of cars that went down and there's a number of Audis, Porsches, Bentleys and VWs lost among some privately-owned beauties, such as a 1996 Honda Prelude SiR, allegedly the 65th such car built, a bespoke-build 1977 Land Rover Santana, a 2015 Ford Mustang GT and a 2007 BMW 750i among tractors and trucks.
The Volkswagen Auto Group was the biggest casualty. An Audi TT Roadster was among the cars that went down with the ship, as did a Volkswagen Taigo — the model that will be launched in SA soon.
Here is list below.
84 Audi A5 Convertibles
43 Audi A5 Coupes
147 Audi A5 Sportbacks
121 Audi E-Trons
297 Audi Q3s
144 Audi Q3 Sportbacks
77 Bentley Bentaygas
38 Bentley Continental GTs
50 Bentley Continental GTCs
25 Bentley Flying Spurs
15 Lamborghini Aventador
20 Lamborghini Huracán
50 Lamborghini Urus
168 Porsche
47 Volkswagen Caddy
199 Volkswagen Golf
159 Volkswagen ID.4
116 Volkswagen T6
