news

Ford shelves India EV production plans

12 May 2022 - 10:17 By Reuters
According to the Economic Times, Ford has dropped its plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) in India for global markets.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

US car maker Ford Motor Co has dropped its plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) in India for global markets and would likely pursue the sale of its factories in India, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

While talks for the sale of the Sanand plant in Gujarat with Tata Motors were progressing well, Ford was pursuing multiple suitors for its Chennai factory, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, the company said it was considering producing EVs in India for export, and possibly for sale in the domestic market.

Ford did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

