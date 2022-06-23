×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Toyota is recalling its electric bZ4X less than two months after launch

23 June 2022 - 16:20 By Reuters
Toyota is recalling its electric bZ4X less than two months after launch.
Toyota is recalling its electric bZ4X less than two months after launch.
Image: Supplied

Toyota said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs) because of a danger that wheels could come loose.

The world's largest carmaker by sales submitted the recall of the bZ4X SUVs to Japan's transportation ministry. Of the 2,700 vehicles, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe, 260 for the US, 20 for Canada and 110 for Japan.

Japan's safety regulator said sharp turns and sudden braking could cause a hub bolt to loosen, raising the risk of a wheel coming off the vehicle. The regulator said it was not aware of any accidents caused by the defect.

It was advising drivers to stop using the vehicle until a more “permanent” repair measure was in place.

The recall comes less than two months after Toyota, a relative latecomer to the EV market, rolled out the electric SUV, bZ4X, to the domestic market, albeit as a lease only option.

Toyota has been criticised by some investors and environmental organisations for not acting quickly enough to phase out petrol-powered cars and embrace EVs instead.

Toyota has repeatedly pushed back against the criticism, arguing the necessity to offer a variety of powertrains to suit different markets and customers.

Petrol-electric hybrid models remain far more popular in Toyota's home market than EVs, which accounted for just 1% of the passenger cars sold in Japan last year, based on industry data.

The market is growing fast and foreign carmakers, including Tesla, are making visible inroads on the streets of cities such as Tokyo.

MORE:

EVs could take 33% of global sales by 2028

Electric vehicle sales could reach 33% globally by 2028 and 54% by 2035, as demand accelerates in most major markets, consultant AlixPartners said on ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

PODCAST | Is the RAF worthy of public money or just pushing up the fuel price?

The AA and RAF disagree. Listen to what they have to say by tuning in to the discussion
Opinion & Analysis
3 hours ago

Cars in the Park returns to Zwartkops after three-year absence

The annual Cars in the Park show for classic and special-interest vehicles is back at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on July 31, after a ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June Features
  2. REVIEW | Fuel-sipping Hyundai Grand Creta hits a sweet spot for families Reviews
  3. Red Bull suspend junior driver Vips over racial slur Motorsport
  4. Updated VW T-Roc to retail in Mzansi from July New Models
  5. SVI’s first bullet-resistant Toyota LC 300 leaves the chamber New Models

Latest Videos

ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA
Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa