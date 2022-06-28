×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Junior Boks coach Nhleko makes changes for clash against Ireland

28 June 2022 - 16:42
SA U20 Coach Bafana Nhleko during training.
SA U20 Coach Bafana Nhleko during training.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has made six changes to his forward pack for Wednesday's second pool match of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series against Ireland in Verona, Italy.

Nhleko has kept faith with the starting backline that did duty in the opening win over England, but has tinkered with the pack for the expected fiery battle against Ireland, who won the U-20 Six Nations earlier this year.

Locks Reinhardt Ludwig and Cameron Hanekom are the only two players set to get a second start among the forwards, where Nhleko has made six changes.

Junior Boks coach Nhleko asks for improvement as they prepare to face Ireland

As they prepare to take on Ireland in their second match of the Six Nations Under-20 Summer Series in Italy on Wednesday, Junior Springbok coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Props Corne Lavanga and Sivu Mabece and hooker Tiaan Lange will pack down in the front row while Ludwig’s new lock partner is Corne Rahl.

Hanekom, who a had a strong outing against the English, will be flanked by Paul de Villiers and Louw Nel in the back row.

The new-look replacements' bench has only utility backs Compion von Ludwig and Imad Khan from the 11 substitutes used in the opening fixture.

Junior Bok assistant coach Chean Roux has called on the team to raise their intensity against a good Irish side, adding squad rotation is necessary because of the short turnaround time between games.

Moerat, Louw in line for debut as Nienaber names Bok squad for Wales

Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line to make their Springbok debut after they were named on the bench for the opening incoming series Test ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“The Irish will be hurting after that loss to France and we have to make sure we are physically and mentally prepared and up for the challenge,” said Roux.

“They are a proud team who showed what they're capable of during their recent successful U20 Six Nations campaign, so we have no doubt what they will bring against us.”

The match kicks off at 8pm SA time.

Junior Springbok Team: 15-Duran Koevort, 14-Donovan Don, 13-Ethan James, 12-Carlton Banies, 11-Suleiman Hartzenberg, 10-Sacha Mngomezulu (capt), 9-Nico Steyn, 8-Cameron Hanekom, 7-Louw Nel, 6-Paul de Villiers, 5-Reinhardt Ludwig, 4-Corne Rahl, 3-Sivuyise Mabece, 2-Tiaan Lange, 1-Corne Lavagna

Replacements: 16-Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17-Lamla Nunu, 18-Friedrich Weilbach, 19-Connor Evans, 20-Siya Ningiza, 21-Niel le Roux, 22-Compion von Ludwig, 23-Katlego Letebele, 24-Ruan Venter, 25-Gcino Mdletshe, 26-Imad Khan

Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out of Boks' first Test against Wales at Loftus

Pieter-Steph du Toit has been ruled out of the first Test between the Springboks and Wales at Loftus on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Pumas' Stonehouse to coach Carling Champions Team against Italy ‘A’

Jimmy Stonehouse has been named as coach for the Carling Champions Team to take on Italy ‘A’ at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Pumas crowned Currie Cup champions

Naas Botha famously coined the phrase “the Currie Cup is not won in May” but the Pumas proved it can be done a month later, and then some.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: ‘I love Pitso and will always love Pitso’ Soccer

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms