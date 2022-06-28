Junior Boks coach Nhleko makes changes for clash against Ireland
Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has made six changes to his forward pack for Wednesday's second pool match of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series against Ireland in Verona, Italy.
Nhleko has kept faith with the starting backline that did duty in the opening win over England, but has tinkered with the pack for the expected fiery battle against Ireland, who won the U-20 Six Nations earlier this year.
Locks Reinhardt Ludwig and Cameron Hanekom are the only two players set to get a second start among the forwards, where Nhleko has made six changes.
Props Corne Lavanga and Sivu Mabece and hooker Tiaan Lange will pack down in the front row while Ludwig’s new lock partner is Corne Rahl.
Hanekom, who a had a strong outing against the English, will be flanked by Paul de Villiers and Louw Nel in the back row.
The new-look replacements' bench has only utility backs Compion von Ludwig and Imad Khan from the 11 substitutes used in the opening fixture.
Junior Bok assistant coach Chean Roux has called on the team to raise their intensity against a good Irish side, adding squad rotation is necessary because of the short turnaround time between games.
“The Irish will be hurting after that loss to France and we have to make sure we are physically and mentally prepared and up for the challenge,” said Roux.
“They are a proud team who showed what they're capable of during their recent successful U20 Six Nations campaign, so we have no doubt what they will bring against us.”
The match kicks off at 8pm SA time.
Junior Springbok Team: 15-Duran Koevort, 14-Donovan Don, 13-Ethan James, 12-Carlton Banies, 11-Suleiman Hartzenberg, 10-Sacha Mngomezulu (capt), 9-Nico Steyn, 8-Cameron Hanekom, 7-Louw Nel, 6-Paul de Villiers, 5-Reinhardt Ludwig, 4-Corne Rahl, 3-Sivuyise Mabece, 2-Tiaan Lange, 1-Corne Lavagna
Replacements: 16-Lukhanyo Vokozela, 17-Lamla Nunu, 18-Friedrich Weilbach, 19-Connor Evans, 20-Siya Ningiza, 21-Niel le Roux, 22-Compion von Ludwig, 23-Katlego Letebele, 24-Ruan Venter, 25-Gcino Mdletshe, 26-Imad Khan
