Red Bull plans to build a £5m Adrian Newey-designed hypercar

Red Bull announced on Tuesday that it will make an F1-inspired hypercar designed by Adrian Newey and costing at least £5m (roughly R97,799,775) when production starts in 2025.

The V8 hybrid-powered RB17 will be built at the Formula One championship leader's Milton Keynes facility in central England and limited to a run of 50.

The two-seater, designed for track use, will deliver more than 820kW.

“The RB17 marks an important milestone in the evolution of Red Bull Advanced Technologies, now fully capable of creating and manufacturing a series production car at our Red Bull Technology Campus,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

“Further, the RB17 marks the first time that a car wearing the Red Bull brand has been available to collectors.”

Newey is Formula One's most famous designer, penning a string of title-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull over the decades.

He also helped create the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a road legal and limited edition hypercar that costs in the region of £2.5m (roughly R48,937,350).