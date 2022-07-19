Among the individual auction lot highlights will be:
Rare collection of racing memorabilia and scale models up for auction
Image: Supplied
Want to buy a collection of scale models to make a petrolhead’s mouth water?
A private estate motorsport museum in SA comprising a vast collection of racing memorabilia and hundreds of display-quality scale-model racing and classic cars goes under the hammer at the end of this month.
High Street Auctions Cape Town director Stef Olivier says bidders can acquire this museum as a complete collection or as individual lots.
The museum is the legacy of Western Cape champion racer Keith Andrews.
According to his granddaughter Christina Andrianatos: “The museum originally started as a tribute to our grandfather, with his featured trophies and accolades preserving an important time in SA motorsport, but steadily grew with our dad’s love of cars and the motor industry.
“He wanted to contribute to motorsport history by displaying more racing memorabilia, and soon developed a passion for museum-quality, limited-edition items that other F1 racing and classic car enthusiasts would appreciate as much as he did.
“His eventual collection of more than 400 model cars that were gathered over decades from all over the world, were very much part of that preservation passion.”
Image: Supplied
