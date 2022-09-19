×

Car industry ad spend falls to $4.8bn in first seven months of 2022

19 September 2022 - 08:00 By Reuters
US car industry ad spend for the first seven months of this year fell 4% year-on-year as inventory shortages crimped sales even as vehicle demand stayed strong.
Image: oskanov / 123rf

US car industry ad spend for the first seven months of this year fell 4% year-on-year as inventory shortages crimped sales even as vehicle demand stayed strong, according to data from an advertising research firm.

Digital ad spending accounted for 53% of the total $4.80bn (roughly R84,898,560,000) the industry spent during the period, according to data from Standard Media Index (SMI).

The overall ad spend was 12.7% less compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019 at $5.50bn (roughly R97,275,860,000) as spending from dealerships, traditionally among the biggest in the industry, suffers due to a shortage of vehicles.

