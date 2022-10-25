news

Ford, Hyundai discussing EV investments with Indonesia

25 October 2022 - 08:18 By Reuters
Ford, nickel miner Vale Indonesia and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt said in July they had signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation to build a plant in Indonesia to extract nickel chemicals.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

Indonesia is in discussions with Ford and Hyundai to establish operations related to electric vehicles in the Southeast Asian country, Indonesia co-ordinating minister for economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto told an audience in Washington DC on Thursday.

Hartarto said Indonesia also is in discussions with Hyundai and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution over battery and EV investments.

“We have raw materials for EV battery technologies,” Hartarto told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Indonesia's large supplies of nickel, as well as semiconductor production capacity, “can support the US auto industry,” he said.

