Lamborghini will use 2022 Art Basel Miami for the debut of the Sterrato, a high-riding derivative of the Huracán supercar.
Art Basel is an annual fair, being held this year from December 1 to 4. It brings together more than 4,000 artists and 200 galleries.
The Sterrato, which means “dirt” in Italian, is said to be the final Lamborghini to be powered purely by a combustion engine. The Italian brand is planning to have its full line-up consist of electrified cars only as early as 2024, including the Aventador's successor that's due in 2023. It will have a V12 plug-in hybrid.
Power in the dirt-busting Huracán will be courtesy of the shrieking, naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine shared with Volkswagen Auto Group cousin the Audi R8. Output is likely to match the Huracán Tecnica's 470kW and 565Nm.
The new Sterrato aims to satisfy a growing customer base in emerging markets where potholed roads are less than ideal for a low-slung sports car and for a growing number of customers who want to use their high-performance sports car to reach and explore remote destinations.
Dust Busting Lamborghini
Gravel-munching Lamborghini Sterrato's reveal set for December 1
Unlike the Urus, a full member of the SUV brigade, this is a Huracán with a raised suspension
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini will use 2022 Art Basel Miami for the debut of the Sterrato, a high-riding derivative of the Huracán supercar.
Art Basel is an annual fair, being held this year from December 1 to 4. It brings together more than 4,000 artists and 200 galleries.
The Sterrato, which means “dirt” in Italian, is said to be the final Lamborghini to be powered purely by a combustion engine. The Italian brand is planning to have its full line-up consist of electrified cars only as early as 2024, including the Aventador's successor that's due in 2023. It will have a V12 plug-in hybrid.
Power in the dirt-busting Huracán will be courtesy of the shrieking, naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine shared with Volkswagen Auto Group cousin the Audi R8. Output is likely to match the Huracán Tecnica's 470kW and 565Nm.
The new Sterrato aims to satisfy a growing customer base in emerging markets where potholed roads are less than ideal for a low-slung sports car and for a growing number of customers who want to use their high-performance sports car to reach and explore remote destinations.
MORE:
WATCH | Lamborghini biopic tells the tale of Italy's greatest sports car rivalry
Porsche in pole position as world's most valuable luxury brand
REVEALED: Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari's first 'SUV'
It looks like McLaren is going to build an SUV after all
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos