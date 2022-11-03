news

WATCH | Lamborghini biopic tells the tale of Italy's greatest sports car rivalry

03 November 2022 - 13:33 By Motor News Reporter

It was one of the most infamous snubs in automotive history. Ferruccio Lamborghini (1916-1993) was a successful Italian tractor manufacturer who owned a number of Ferraris. When he suggested to Enzo Ferrari that the clutch on the Prancing Horse’s cars could be improved, he was told: “Go back to your tractors.”

The riposte inspired Ferrucio to establish his sports-car brand in 1963 to take on Ferrari, leading to icons such as the Countach, Diablo and Aventador.

The origin story of this famous Italian rivalry is told in Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, a biopic that launches internationally on November 18.

The film stars Frank Grillo in the title role, with Gabriel Byrne as Enzo Ferrari and Mira Sorvino as Annita Borgatti, Lamborghini’s second wife.

