news

Ford must bring more work in-house to preserve jobs, says CEO

16 November 2022 - 08:02 By Reuters
CEO Jim Farley has brought in executives from outside the auto industry to lead electrification and software development efforts, but said Ford must do a better job of developing managers from within its ranks.
CEO Jim Farley has brought in executives from outside the auto industry to lead electrification and software development efforts, but said Ford must do a better job of developing managers from within its ranks.
Image: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ford CEO Jim Farley said on Tuesday the automaker will need to build more components for electric vehicles in its own factories so "everyone has a role" in the future.

Electric vehicles will require 40% less labor to build than combustion vehicles, Farley told a conference in Detroit, US sponsored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group.

Farley told reporters on the sidelines of the conference Ford was "going back to our Model A", when the company built many of the components for vehicles itself at the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

Bringing production of electric vehicle motors, batteries and other components in-house was necessary to preserve jobs and to be competitive, Farley said.

Tesla, the No  1 US electric vehicle maker, builds much of the hardware for its electric vehicles, including batteries. Tesla's profit margins are superior to Ford's and many other established automakers.

"We want to be No 1," Farley told the Rainbow PUSH conference in Detroit.

Ford has begun building an electric vehicle manufacturing complex in Western Tennessee called Blue Oval City. Farley said he "would be thrilled" if workers hired there decide to join a union, but that decision was up to the workers.

Ford and Detroit rivals General Motors and Stellantis begin contract talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) next year. The changes driven by the shift to electrification will be central to those negotiations.

UAW president Ray Curry has said he wants workers at new US EV operations, including joint venture battery plants, to be organised without the process of secret ballot votes.

"Next year's negotiations will be hugely important for all stakeholders," Farley said.

Farley has brought in executives from outside the auto industry to lead electrification and software development efforts. But he said Ford must do a better job of developing managers from within its ranks.

"We can't keep hiring from outside," he said.

WATCH | At 412km/h, Rimac Nevera sets new EV top-speed record

The vehicle is now officially the fastest electric production car in the world after it managed to reach 412km/h around the Automotive Testing ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Expect a mixed outlook for fuel prices in December, says the AA

Current unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund is indicating a mixed bag of increases and decreases to fuel prices for December, according to ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

International driving permits are now available at VFS Global centres

In partnership with the Automobile Association of SA (AA), VFS Global has introduced an international driving permit (IDP) application service at its ...
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. It’s the end of the road for the Toyota Urban Cruiser news
  2. Nissan launches new Magnite Red Edition New Models
  3. Expect a mixed outlook for fuel prices in December, says the AA news
  4. Unhappy Perez says Verstappen showed ‘who he really is’ in Brazil Motorsport
  5. Last current-generation Ford Ranger rolls off Silverton assembly plant news

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved