Creative Rides, the Bryanston-based classic car dealer, is preparing another epic auction on December 3. The lots will be an eclectic mix of vintage models from all over the world and among the stars is a home-grown hero: the BMW E30 325iS.
Designed with the specific purpose of homologation for racing in Group N to do battle with Nissan’s STI Sentra and Opel’s Super Boss, the 325iS was fitted with a 2.7l engine and could do 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds and a top speed north of 225km/h.
In the early 1990s the 325iS Evo1 launched with a price of about R105,000, with the Evo2 introduced for a heftier R120,000.
“Over the years it has become the country’s most celebrated BMW and among the rarest. You don’t see these iconic Beemers around any more, and having one on auction as we will on December 3 is a dream come true,” says Kevin Derrick, CEO of Creative Rides.
“Even if you don’t know the Gusheshe by sight, you’d know if one was on the road with you, because across SA they literally stop traffic. We can see the intense Gusheshe market appetite by the number of buyer registrations received for this lot, and at the auction bidding will be fierce.”
Derrick says South African classic-car collectors are passionate about a number of vehicles, but what tops their lists are local classics followed in short order by American muscle and European designs with speed and power.
This rare BMW E30 325iS 'Gusheshe' is creating a pre-auction stir
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Among the wide collection of “Yank Tanks” to be had will be a 1956 Chevrolet 210 two-door Restomod, a 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS convertible and a 1956 Chevrolet V8 3600 truck.
Derrick says the Mercedes-Benz that’s been attracting the most interest from bidders is a 1959 190SL roadster, a two-door grand touring convertible with a removable hardtop.
“This incredibly elegant sports car was produced between 1955 and 1963. It was sold alongside the faster 300SL, which it resembled in design, engineering, detailing and independent suspension.”
Alfa lovers will be spoilt for choice with nine models on the block representing 40 years of Italian design. These include the ’69 Spider 1750, a ’71 GTV Junior 2.0 Bertone and a ’72 GT Junior 1600.
The December 3 auction is at the Creative Rides showroom at the corner of Main Road and Posthouse Street in Bryanston, Johannesburg. It starts at 11am. The hybrid live and online auction will be streamed on Creative Rides’ website and social media platforms, and public viewing of the cars takes place on site between November 30 and December 2.
