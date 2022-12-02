news

BMW invests in low carbon copper firm Jetti

02 December 2022 - 07:44 By Reuters
EVs require about 2.5 times more copper than internal combustion cars, according to S&P Global, which also forecasts shortfalls because demand for the metal used in the power sector is due to double to 50-million tonnes by 2035.
EVs require about 2.5 times more copper than internal combustion cars, according to S&P Global, which also forecasts shortfalls because demand for the metal used in the power sector is due to double to 50-million tonnes by 2035.
Image: Supplied

German carmaker BMW has invested in Jetti Resources, which has technology to extract more copper from low-grade resources and produce metal with a low carbon footprint, BMW said on Thursday.

BMW and other carmakers are forging deals to ensure supply of copper and other critical raw materials that may see shortages in coming years as demand soars for a planned surge in electric vehicle production.

BMW, which is aiming for at least half of its vehicles to be all-electric by 2030, did not disclose the size of the investment in privately-held Jetti taken by its venture capital fund BMW i Ventures.

Electric vehicles require about 2.5 times more copper than internal combustion cars, according to S&P Global, which also forecasts shortfalls because demand for the metal used in the power sector is due to double to 50-million tonnes by 2035.

Since Jetti's technology involves leaching instead of smelting, it requires less power and cuts CO2 emissions by about 40%, according to US-based Jetti.

"This new process has the potential to improve the environmental footprint and integrity of our supply chain, even with growing demand for resources like copper," said Wolfgang Obermaier, head of indirect goods and services for BMW.

The investment does not include an offtake agreement, but there is potential for supplying BMW in future, a BMW spokesperson said.

Jetti's technology has been rolled out in several pilot projects and at one commercial site for Capstone Mining, which said it doubled copper production at an Arizona mine.

Jetti also has investments from miners Freeport-McMoRan Inc and BHP Group plus asset manager BlackRock .

Since Jetti's technology can extract metal from low grade material it can extend the lives of mines and be used on material stored in dumps and considered waste.

Ford to boost EV parts investment for UK plant by $180m

Ford will invest an extra £149 million ($180 million or roughly R3,194,172,000) to boost output of electric vehicle (EV) power units by 70% at its ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

A bumper November - new-car sales continue to soar in SA

Interest rate hikes and rising fuel prices fail to put the brakes on consumer appetite for new vehicles
Motoring
1 day ago

This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December

Diesel prices are set to decrease sharply in December, while petrol prices will increase by between 23 cents and 33 cents a litre next month.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. This is what you can expect to pay at the pumps in December news
  2. Stop the Trafic! The new Renault panel van has touched down in South Africa New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Why the new Alfa Romeo Tonale is a tough sell First Drives
  4. FIRST DRIVE | New BMW X7 is the king of the road First Drives
  5. REVIEW | Nissan Qashqai goes premium to raise the crossover bar Reviews

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...