Volkswagen SA celebrates its two-millionth Polo

Volkswagen SA is celebrating another milestone as the two-millionth Polo rolls off the production line at its Kariega plant. The two-millionth vehicle, a left-hand drive, Ascot Grey Polo destined for Germany, was completed on the morning of December 6.

The Kariega plant has been building the Polo since 1996 and the Polo Vivo since 2010. At the time the two-millionth vehicle was built, the plant had manufactured 1,626,816 Polos (1,065,718 for export and 561,098 for the local market) and 373,184 Polo Vivos to date.

Volkswagen SA now exports the Kariega-built vehicles to 38 countries and is the sole manufacturer worldwide of the Polo GTI. The Polo Vivo is only sold in SA.

“This is an excellent milestone with which to end the year,” says Ulrich Schwabe, production director at Volkswagen SA. “My gratitude goes out to every employee, because we would not be able to celebrate this milestone — and many others we’ve had this year — if not for their consistent hard work and dedication. This achievement belongs to all the members of the Volkswagen SA family.”