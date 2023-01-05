The new Baby II Carbon Edition incorporates numerous carbon features. Visible carbon elements grace the radiator and grille, dashboard panel, interior panels and mirror mount while the bespoke black wood steering wheel is finished with a carbon centre.
Bugatti launches kiddies car for R1.4m
The Baby II Carbon Edition is a 75% scale, fully electric reincarnation of the iconic Bugatti Type 35
Image: Supplied
You can buy a pretty decent car for R1.4m, but in Bugattiland that entitles you only to a kiddies’ car — albeit a very special one.
Late in 2022 Bugatti announced the W16 Mistral as a swansong to the brand’s iconic 16-cylinder turbo engine, with only 99 examples to be built at €5m (R90m) apiece. With deliveries due to begin in 2024, the production run of the 420km/h supercar is already sold out.
The children of these well-heeled owners are also able to get something special — a limited edition, carbon-inspired new Bugatti Baby II available exclusively to W16 Mistral buyers.
The electric car is developed in partnership with The Little Car Company and handbuilt to each customer’s specifications.
The 2.8-metre car is based on the limited edition Bugatti Baby II from 2019, which was a tribute to the Bugatti Baby, a half-scale Type 35 made in 1926 by Ettore Bugatti for his son's fourth birthday. The Baby II was a 75% scale version of the Type 35 racer, developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and 500 units were made.
Image: Supplied
The new Baby II Carbon Edition incorporates numerous carbon features. Visible carbon elements grace the radiator and grille, dashboard panel, interior panels and mirror mount while the bespoke black wood steering wheel is finished with a carbon centre.
Elements of the Bugatti Type 35’s instruments have been adapted, including the fuel pressure gauge redesigned as a battery gauge. The scale version of the famous four spoke steering wheel has a quick release mechanism to make access to the cockpit faster and easier.
The adjustable pedals are machined from solid aluminium billet and display the famous “EB” logo, while the fuel pump handle has been exactly reproduced, but in this iteration it serves as the forward, neutral and reverse selector.
The Baby II Carbon Edition is available in a 4kW version with a top speed of 45km/h or a 10kW model that reaches 68km/h.
The Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition’s price of €80,000 (R1.4m) excludes taxes and shipping.
