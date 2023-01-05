Politics

A guide to the ANC's policy proposals

05 January 2023 - 14:19 By S'thembile Cele and Antony Sguazzin
The ANC is meeting to discuss policy matters it could not debate at its national conference in December.
The ANC is meeting to discuss policy matters it could not debate at its national conference in December.
Image: Bloomberg

The ANC is meeting to fine-tune its policies and adopt new ones, with load-shedding, social grants, Reserve Bank independence, immigration rules and management of state companies among items on its agenda. 

Several policies up for discussion on Thursday are reiterations of decisions the party took years ago, but didn't execute. Others are couched in broad terms, which will give the government leeway in deciding how to implement them.   

The policy changes were supposed to be debated at the ANC’s December national conference, where President Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as party leader. However, that gathering was adjourned until Thursday because proceedings were delayed by registration glitches.  

Ramaphosa calls for discipline as part 2 of ANC conference gets under way

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has cracked the whip, calling on party members to exercise discipline as the second part of the party’s 55th national ...
Politics
6 hours ago

These are some of the key proposals:

Energy

The ANC recognised that South Africa’s energy crisis is the biggest impediment to economic growth, but suggested it should largely stick to its current path to tackle the problem. It proposed a state-owned company continue to play a central role in bolstering electricity supply and that the government consider natural gas and more nuclear power to ensure a transition to renewable energy doesn’t disadvantage the country.

The party also suggested South Africa's weak transmission grid be strengthened and the development of green-hydrogen and electric-vehicle industries prioritised. 

State companies

The proposals say state companies operating in certain economic sectors should be overseen by relevant government departments. That could see the dissolution of the department of public enterprises. Eskom would then fall under the department of mineral resources and energy, while Transnet and SAA would be under the transport department.

This could raise concerns among investors as energy minister Gwede Mantashe has criticised the transition to green energy, even though Ramaphosa backs it.

A comprehensive review of all state-owned entities (SOEs) has also been proposed to determine which should be “retained, consolidated or repositioned.” There has been little follow-though on previous suggestions that the government sell non-core assets.  

Social grants

The draft documents state the system “should be protected from inflationary pressures and should be expanded to provide for basic incomes as fiscal space allows”.

The National Treasury has warned that an indefinite extension of the temporary monthly stipend, introduced to cushion the unemployed from fallout from the pandemic and seen by many as a precursor to a basic income grant, could threaten the sustainability of public finances unless a permanent source of funding is found. 

The ANC suggested measures be taken to contain state debt and a wealth tax be considered to reduce inequality. The draft policy documents also reiterate that the government should establish a state bank, even though finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned the country can’t afford to fund it.

Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant

Do you get a Sassa grant? Here's when you will get your money this month.
News
2 days ago

The documents state that the “historic anomaly of the private ownership of the Reserve Bank must be corrected in a manner that does not enrich speculators or overburden the fiscus”.

The Bank is one of a handful of global central banks owned by investors, including individuals, commercial banks and pension funds, though its shareholders have no say in monetary policy or the appointment of its governors and monetary policy committee. While the ANC decided in 2017 that the state should own the central bank, the process, which will require a change to the Reserve Bank Act and an agreement on the price of shares, has stalled.  

The party called on the Bank to “implement monetary policy in a balanced manner, taking into account growth, employment and exchange rate factors”. The Bank implements its inflation-targeting mandate in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth, in line with the constitution, and has repeatedly said obstacles to bolstering output fall outside monetary policy scope.

Immigration

The ANC has proposed immigration laws and policies be tightened, and that it no longer be possible to gain citizenship through marriage. It also suggests refugee reception centres be established near borders to avoid the flow of migrants to the country's cities.

The party lost ground in the 2021 municipal elections to newly formed opposition parties that advocated a harder line on immigration. The country has been plagued by xenophobic violence for years, with poorer South Africans seeing foreigners as competitors for jobs, housing and government services.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

MORE:

POLL | Do you believe ANC branches have been captured?

Have ANC branches become weak, or are they the best-functioning part of the party?
Politics
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa slams Magashule for ‘capturing’ ANC branches in Free State

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a swipe at the former Free State strongman Ace Magashule for allegedly having previously “captured” party ...
Politics
21 hours ago

‘This is the year of real renewal’, says Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Rampahosa has expressed his confidence in the newly elected top seven officials saying “we are well-armed with great wisdom and ...
Politics
23 hours ago

IN PICS | Ramaphosa visits Free State before January 8 ANC celebrations

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday laid a wreath on the grave of former ANC president Zaccheus Mahabane at the Seeisoville Cemetery in ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | 'There is no betrayal in the ANC,' says Ramaphosa after being dumped by some branches at elective conference

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says he does not feel betrayed by some branches who dumped him at the party’s 55th national conference last month.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa slams Magashule for ‘capturing’ ANC branches in Free State Politics
  2. ‘Let’s slaughter one Ankole for a braai’ — Holomisa and Malema join in well ... Politics
  3. How senior ANC leaders failed to make it to the new NEC Politics
  4. Time over for 'sleeping, old people': Mbalula demands youthful cabinet Politics
  5. The big political battles that will spill into 2023 Politics

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election