New Ford Ranger Stormtrak debuts at Thailand motor show

It has a unique cargo-loading system, special decorations and quite an array of driving technologies

23 March 2023 - 11:11 By MOTORING REPORTER
A new Ford Ranger Stormtrak variant has been launched in Thailand.
Image: Supplied

Ford of Thailand has released a new Stormtrak variant of the new Ranger model at the country's motor show. It features exclusive equipment such as a sliding load rack, a folding roof rack that allows owners to load items spanning the length of the roof and load box. It's known as a flexible rack system and is easily operated by one person.

Available in double-cab guise only, the Stromtrak also gets an exclusive grille with gloss black surrounds and H-graphic, a race red front bumper accent strip and auxiliary driving lights in the grille.

It's perched on exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels in Asphalt Black matt paint with one bright race red wheel insert and five gloss black ones. It's available in four body colours: Artic White, Meteor Grey, Absolute Black and Sedona Orange. The appearance is enhanced by striped decals on the load box, body side and doors. 

The engine of choice is the 2.0l Bi-Turbo. In this market it outputs 154kW and 500Nm, paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

Inside, the new Ranger Stormtrak gets embroidered logos on leather seats trimmed with Miko suede inserts and race red contrast stitching. This also appears on the instrument cluster hood, console rails, steering wheel and gear shifter.

The latter item is the E-Shifter, available on high-ranking Wildtrak models. The Stormtrak also features auto brake hold and active park assist. The fitment of these allows for the inclusion of improved advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go feature and lane centring.

Ranger Stormtrak is also equipped with a 360-degree parking, which allows the driver to see what’s in front of or behind the vehicle, and a top-down view of the area around it.

In the past, Ford SA marketed the Stormtrak as a run-out limited edition ahead of introducing the all-new Ranger. The company, which recently launched single-cab derivatives, informs TimesLIVE Motoring that there are no current plans to bring the model to the local market. Don't rule it out though, as the brand had relative success with the previous-generation Stormtrak. 

Would you like to see this model in SA?

Pricing in Thailand starts at 1,264,000 THB (R671,636)

How cool is this adjustable loading rack which allows for the fitment of items across the entire length of the Ranger.
Image: Supplied

