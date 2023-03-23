South Africa

Driver's 4x4 joyride on Umdloti beach lands him R2,500 fine

23 March 2023 - 11:00
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A Toyota Fortuner got stuck in the sand when its owner drove it on an Umdloti beach in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Image: Supplied

A driver who went on a joyride on an Umdloti beach was not only slapped with a R2,500 fine, but his vehicle ended up stuck in the sand. 

Marshall Security said a guarding supervisor noticed a white Toyota Fortuner on the beach at 1am on Wednesday. 

“The vehicle was found travelling south on the beach from Umdloti to Umhlanga, but got stuck. KZN VIP arrived on the scene and the driver had no injuries.”

“The SA Police Service was informed and arrived on scene,” the private security company said. 

A tow truck, sea rescue crew and Marshall Security guarding team were called to remove the vehicle.

Durban metro police spokesperson, senior superintendent Boysie Zungu, confirmed the driver had been fined. 

Driving on beaches is banned in South Africa and offenders can face a fine of up to R500,000.

TimesLIVE

