Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna on Monday welcomed plans to exempt cars that run on e-fuels from the EU’s planned 2035 phase-out of new combustion engine vehicles.
The decision would give the luxury Italian carmaker “greater freedom on the propulsion scheme”, Vigna told Reuters.
Ferrari, which is renowned for its roaring petrol engines, is already producing plug-in hybrid cars and has promised its first full-electric vehicle for 2025.
Vigna said the new electric model would be “a unique car” but would not be drawn on detail, adding that “keeping secret is part of the recipe”.
He said that he expected the price of e-fuels to come down as they are developed in coming years and added that Ferrari planned to stick to its electrification plans.
Presenting its new business plan last year, Ferrari said fully electric and hybrid models would make up 80% of models in its range by 2030, while 20% would still be powered by internal combustion engines.
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna welcomes EU decision on e-fuels
Image: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images
Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna on Monday welcomed plans to exempt cars that run on e-fuels from the EU’s planned 2035 phase-out of new combustion engine vehicles.
The decision would give the luxury Italian carmaker “greater freedom on the propulsion scheme”, Vigna told Reuters.
Ferrari, which is renowned for its roaring petrol engines, is already producing plug-in hybrid cars and has promised its first full-electric vehicle for 2025.
Vigna said the new electric model would be “a unique car” but would not be drawn on detail, adding that “keeping secret is part of the recipe”.
He said that he expected the price of e-fuels to come down as they are developed in coming years and added that Ferrari planned to stick to its electrification plans.
Presenting its new business plan last year, Ferrari said fully electric and hybrid models would make up 80% of models in its range by 2030, while 20% would still be powered by internal combustion engines.
MORE:
Ford’s Farley says upcoming electric pickup truck will drive itself
Singapore pushes for all-EV future despite a love of ICE performance
Germany welcomes EU proposals on e-fuels dispute, seeks legal framework
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos