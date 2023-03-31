news

April expected to usher in fuel price savings, says AA

31 March 2023 - 12:15 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
The AA says expected decreases are good news for consumers, especially considering that mid-month data was indicating possible increases to petrol prices. Stock photo.
The AA says expected decreases are good news for consumers, especially considering that mid-month data was indicating possible increases to petrol prices. Stock photo.
Image: salarko/123rf

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates significant decreases in the price of diesel and illuminating paraffin and nominal decreases in the prices of petrol in April.

The Automobile Association (AA) said the expected decreases are good news for consumers, especially considering that mid-month data indicated possible increases in petrol prices.

According to the latest figures from the CEF, the decrease 95 ULP is 1.5c/l while the decrease 93 ULP is given as just under 4c/l. Diesel is showing more notable decreases of about 78c/l while illuminating paraffin is set to fall by R1.39/l.

“The main driver behind the decreases is lower international product prices, while the higher average rand/dollar exchange rate is counterbalancing these gains. The weaker rand is eroding about 40c/l off the decreases, meaning they could have been more significant had the rand been stronger throughout March,” noted the AA.

However, the data only reflects the basic fuel price and other factors such as zone differential costs (the cost of transporting fuel from coastal to inland areas) and adjustments to the slate levy may still be made by the department of mineral resources & energy and energy. If these are made, they will affect fuel prices, but this will only be known once the official adjustment is announced.

Borrowing money has become a lifeline for millions of South Africans

South Africans are increasingly turning to credit to survive cost-of-living increases.
News
3 days ago

“The good news, though, is if adjustments to zone differential costs and the slate levy are made, petrol prices are not likely to increase significantly and diesel and illuminating paraffin prices are still set to come down,” the AA noted.

“The diesel decrease is particularly important because it is a major input cost in the manufacturing, mining and agricultural sectors, and a decrease to this fuel could prevent immediate rising costs in goods and services.”

More good news is that the two main levies on fuel — the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy — will not be increasing this year.

“These levies are traditionally increased in April, but the minister of finance heeded calls by the AA and in his February budget speech indicated this will not happen this year. Though not a saving as such, any increases would have added additional pressure to fuel prices and we again welcome his decision not to increase these rates for 2023.”

The official adjustment of the fuel prices comes into effect on Wednesday April 5.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Lesetja Kganyago announces 50 bps rate hike, confounding predictions

For 2023, the bank’s forecast for GDP growth is only 0.2%, says the Reserve Bank governor.
Business Times
3 hours ago

Mini and Red Bull launch SA’s first solar-powered charging station

Mini South Africa has partnered with Red Bull to introduce the first Mini-branded solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Food prices soar by nearly 12% in one year

South Africans are paying nearly R5,000 for a household food basket — up 11.6% from a year ago.
News
1 day ago

Import duty probe delays choking R3bn out of SA’s economy: report

Delays in import duty investigations by the International Trade Administration Commission have choked an estimated R3bn out of the economy, leaving ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  2. REVIEW | Impressive BAIC Beijing X55 is priced to sell Reviews
  3. REVIEW | New Ford Everest elevates its stock Reviews
  4. REVIEW | Why the Mercedes-Benz S500 isn't the best luxury deal in town Reviews
  5. WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger Features

Latest Videos

Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief
Dr Nandipha's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom & successful ...