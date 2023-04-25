BYD overtakes VW as China’s best-selling car brand

BYD is China’s best-selling car brand for the first time, dethroning Volkswagen as it continues its meteoric rise.

The Warren Buffett-backed electric-vehicle maker leapfrogged its German rival in the first quarter, selling more than 440,000 cars in China, according to automotive industry data compiled by Bloomberg. BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu said last month he aimed to overtake Volkswagen by the end of 2023.

Volkswagen had been the best-selling brand among carmakers in China since at least 2008, when data from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center became available. Vehicle sales under the Volkswagen brand totalled 427,247 units in China in the first quarter, with EVs accounting for only 6%.

The trend reflects the declining influence of legacy foreign brands as Chinese EV makers muscle in with increasingly sophisticated — and affordable — models.

“BYD is very, very strong,” Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said during an event at the Shanghai auto show this month.