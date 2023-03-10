New Models

Toyota GR Corolla confirmed for launch in South Africa

10 March 2023 - 17:39
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The vehicle uses the same 1.6l, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine you find in the GR Yaris, except it's even more potent, making 221kW (+21kW) and 370Nm (+10Nm) of torque.
The vehicle uses the same 1.6l, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine you find in the GR Yaris, except it's even more potent, making 221kW (+21kW) and 370Nm (+10Nm) of torque.
Image: Supplied

The GR Corolla will touch down in South Africa in the second quarter of 2023, Toyota has announced. This latest addition to the Gazoo Racing stable will bring the number of GR models in the country to four, joining the GR Supra, GR Yaris and GR86.

The GR Corolla uses the same 1.6l, three-cylinder, turbocharged engine  you find in the GR Yaris, except it's even more potent, making 221kW (+21kW) and 370Nm (+10Nm) of torque. There's only one transmission to pair it to and that's a six-speed manual fitted with Toyota's iMT system that automatically blips the throttle for you on downshifts. Of course, if you want to heel-and-toe the old-fashioned way, then you can turn it off. As with the GR Yaris, the GR Corolla will also employ the GR-Four all-wheel-drive system developed through Toyota's direct involvement in the World Rally Championship.

The GR Corolla will have 221kW at its disposal.
The GR Corolla will have 221kW at its disposal.
Image: Supplied

On the chassis front, the GR Corolla rides upon a specially tweaked version of the Toyota GA-C platform that here benefits from more weld points in the frame, particularly to strengthen joints. Additional gains are made through extensive use of structural adhesive, which increases joint rigidity between component parts. According to Toyota, extra chassis braces have also been added between the rear-wheel wells, to the underfloor tunnel, and under the floor in front of the fuel tank to further reduce unwanted flex.  

To help with cornering ability, the front MacPherson suspension features unique circuit-tuned coil springs, shock absorbers and stabiliser bars for more aggressive turn-in. The rear suspension uses a double-wishbone-type multilink arrangement that accommodates the AWD system’s goal of maximum agility and stability. For increased mechanical grip, Toyota has widened the vehicle's track by 60mm up front and 85mm in the rear.

Toyota SA has confirmed that pricing, specifications and the model line-up for the GR Corolla will be announced closer to launch timing. It has also been revealed that this model will only be offered in limited quantities and will be distributed exclusively through GR-focused dealerships. Watch this space for more information as and when it drops.

READ MORE:

Lamborghini sheds light on new plug-in hybrid Aventador successor

Lamborghini has finally dropped a few details about its upcoming Aventador replacement.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Everything you need to know about the 2023 Renault Megane R.S

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tells you everything you need to know about Renault's updated Megane R.S 300 Trophy.
Motoring
1 week ago

The next Volkswagen Golf GTI will be electric

The next generation Golf GTI is set to be electric, bringing an iconic Volkswagen (VW) badge into the battery-powered era.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Isuzu D-Max proves its frugality on drive from Jozi to Cape Town news
  2. Stellantis to build car factory in SA news
  3. Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider Features
  4. BMW names new CFO as earnings underwhelm relative to rivals news
  5. Lack of transformation ‘needs urgent action at car dealerships’ news

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...