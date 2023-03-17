Friday's sessions were about re-familiarising myself with a circuit I hadn't driven around for a number of years, and to get used to the car.
TALES FROM THE RACING SEAT
Back in the hot seat with the Toyota GR Cup
Image: Supplied
Is strapping yourself into a racing car after a few years like getting back on a bicycle, in that you don't forget how to do it?
Very much so, though in both cases it takes practice to be good at it.
Along with five other motoring journalists, I was invited by Toyota to compete in this year's Toyota Gazoo Racing Cup and I will be reporting from the hot seat of the TimesLIVE-branded car in each event. The one-make series uses near-standard Toyota GR86 cars that have been tweaked for the rigours of racing with a roll cage, racing brakes and semi-slick tyres.
With the GR 86 cars evenly matched, the drivers will be judged solely on their driving skills.
After missing the first round at Zwartkops due to a prior commitment, my debut is at this weekend's championship second round at Cape Town's Killarney racetrack, with a further five rounds to take place at circuits around the country this year.
The weekend started with Friday's practice sessions which gave us three 20-minute sessions around Killarney to get used to the circuit, and in my case, the car. The other five drivers had all raced at the Zwartkops season-opener where my place in the TimesLIVE car was taken by TimesLIVE's Thomas Falkiner — who promptly won.
Image: Supplied
