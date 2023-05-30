You have the Bugatti and the luxury penthouse apartment with a killer view. Life seemingly couldn’t get better, unless of course you could park the Bugatti right outside the apartment so you could gaze at the car.
This scenario is about to become a reality with Bugatti’s plan to build a skyscraper in Dubai (where else?) which will have luxury residences and a pair of car elevators that will allow owners to drive their car right up to their suite.
The stunning new skyscraper is being built by developer Binghatti and is styled with an eye-catchingly twisting, curvy form. It will feature 171 apartments and 11 penthouses, each boasting a unique layout. The 42-storey tower represents a futuristic oasis with a flowing structure fitted with linear balconies.
Apart from the private pool, spa, Riviera-inspired beach and fitness club, the most notable feature will be the garage-to-penthouse elevators which are similar to Porsche’s elevator tower in Miami, US, and allow the owner to drive right up to the doorstep of their penthouse instead of having to park in the basement like a pleb.
The project was revealed at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 24 by Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, and Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti. Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, located in the prime area of the Business Bay in Dubai, is the French sports car brand’s first foray into the residence business.
“In the same way that Bugatti has translated the beauty and sophistication of French luxury into the design of its hyper sports cars, Bugatti Residences brings the breeze and feel of the French Riviera into this private oasis. In its organically sculpted design, Bugatti Residences by Binghatti manifests the beauty of the Riviera’s spirit and flair,” says Bugatti’s press release.
Bugatti has not said when the development will be completed.
This luxury residence will lift your Bugatti right up to your penthouse
Image: Supplied
