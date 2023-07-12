news

Audi in talks to buy SAIC's EV platform

12 July 2023 - 12:18 By Reuters
Audi offers two EV models — Q4 e-tron (pictured) and Q5 e-tron — developed on Volkswagen's MEB platform in China.
Audi offers two EV models — Q4 e-tron (pictured) and Q5 e-tron — developed on Volkswagen's MEB platform in China.
Image: Supplied

Germany's Audi is in talks with SAIC Motor to buy an electric vehicle platform from the Chinese state-owned carmaker, two people familiar with the matter said, an unprecedented effort to shore up market share.

The move, coming as sales of Audi's EV products fall sharply behind those of Tesla and domestic competitors such as Nio, spotlights the pressure on all legacy and Western brands in the world's largest auto market, as they battle over EVs.

Premium car brand Volkswagen seeks to take over the EV platform owned by SAIC's EV unit, IM Motors, said the sources, who sought anonymity as the matter is private. Talks are at an advanced stage, one of them added.

IM Motors, which started delivery of its first model, the L7 sedan, in June 2022, is a premium EV brand controlled by SAIC and its investors include e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Audi declined to comment on whether the talks were taking place. SAIC declined to comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to establish the price Audi has offered for the EV platform and whether SAIC would still be involved in making the L7 sedan after the deal.

Chinese media outlet Mingjing Pro reported Audi's potential takeover of the platform on Tuesday. Earlier, Automobilwoche said Audi was in discussions with several manufacturers to acquire an EV platform, but did not identify them.

Established automakers, such as Toyota, have been racing to follow the lead of Tesla and some Chinese EV makers in designing EV platforms engineered from the ground up to cut costs, improve performance and protect margins.

Audi has not bought a platform from another manufacturer before and, until now, has used Volkswagen's EV-dedicated MEB platform for models on offer in China, while concurrently developing a new EV platform with Porsche.

Last month, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann, who will step down in September, told Reuters the brand had to speed development of new models to meet a surge in demand for electric vehicles, especially in China.

However, its sales performance has fallen short of expectations, because of a lack of vehicles optimal for Chinese needs, he added.

Audi offers two EV models — Q4 e-tron and Q5 e-tron — developed on Volkswagen's MEB platform in China.

Sales of Audi EVs were just over 3,000 units in the first quarter in China, while BMW sold 21,646 EVs and Tesla sold 137,429 cars, figures from industry body the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers show.

Audi and Porsche have also been jointly developing a new EV platform called “Premium Platform Electric” (PPE), to be adopted for cars turned out from the end of 2024 at a plant the former is building in China's northeastern city of Changchun.

The plant will produce adaptations of the PPE platform tailored to the Chinese market, an Audi spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

China's gallium curbs raise chip questions for future EV models

China's looming gallium export controls leave carmakers with a dilemma over whether they can continue to rely on a metal which had been seen as a ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Tesla bull sees big sales, little profit from charging deals

Tesla may be in line for a relatively big revenue boost from opening its fast-chargers to competitors, with a more incremental potential increase in ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Toyota targets Europe and China in hydrogen sales pivot

Toyota will focus on selling hydrogen-powered trucks and cars in Europe and China, as part of a push to sell 200,000 of these vehicles by 2030, ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Audi in talks to buy SAIC's EV platform news
  2. Exclusive new Aston Martin Valour revealed New Models
  3. Maponya Mall licensing department to temporarily close due to water outage South Africa
  4. REVIEW | New VW Amarok benefits from Ranger ingredients Reviews
  5. Four reasons why you need to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed Motorsport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Trucks torched in KZN