news

Maserati will never enter a price war with competitors, says CEO

31 July 2023 - 09:06 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
CEO Davide Grasso said Maserati will never start or get involved in a price war with competitors.
CEO Davide Grasso said Maserati will never start or get involved in a price war with competitors.
Image: Supplied

Italian carmaker Maserati will never start or get involved in a price war with competitors, the CEO of the luxury subsidiary of Stellantis said on Friday.

"We would be completely strategically off-balance if we did that," Davide Grasso told a press briefing when discussing the brand's first half results published earlier last week as part of those of Stellantis.

As supply chain tensions ease, especially around semiconductors which has hugely impacted global car output, analysts fear automakers might rush to reduce prices to protect market share, with US electric car maker Tesla kicking off a round of cuts in several markets.

"Pricing is a very critical element in general, but particularly for a luxury brand. That's why it's important we're not led by volumes," Grasso said.

"Our goal is to make the best cars we can make for somebody to appreciate and pay the price".

He said Maserati, which shipped 15,300 vehicles in the fist half, supported by the Grecale SUV and the Gran Turismo, was increasingly scrutinising its dealers to ensure they were maintaining discipline on prices.

"We don't want to send the wrong message to customers," he said.

The cars are aimed at an affluent customer base. In Italy, the Grecale starts from  €81,000 (roughly R1,575,979) including sales tax, while the top of the range MC20 Cielo sportscar is priced from €268,000 (roughly R5,201,236).

Modena-based Maserati, an autonomous unit within Stellantis, posted a €121m (roughly R2,348,345,820) adjusted operating profit in the fist half, almost doubled compared to the same period of 2022.

The margin on adjusted operating profit rose to 9.2% from 6.6%.

Stellantis CFO Natalie Knight said earlier last week Maserati was on track to deliver a "sustainable" 15% margin next year. In the longer term the carmaker aims for a 20% margin.

"For the past 16 quarters, we always had progress, even during the pandemic," Grasso said.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares also ruled out any IPO or spin-off plan for the brand.

"It's something not on the horizon for us. We're busy enough with managing the brand and the complexity of the business in these days" Grasso said on Friday.

MORE

Carrier ablaze off Dutch coast is carrying almost 500 electric cars

The car carrier burning off the Dutch coast since Tuesday night is carrying nearly 500 new electric vehicles, ship charter company "K" Line said on ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Schumacher’s race-winning 2002 Ferrari F1 car headed to auction

Michael Schumacher’s winning 2002 Formula One car is going on auction at Sotheby’s Sealed from August 16-19 in Monterey, US.
Motoring
3 days ago

Brace for pain at the pumps in August, warns AA

Unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund is pointing to fuel price increases for all fuel grades in August dealing another blow for already ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lamborghini could hit 10,000 sales this year, says CEO news
  2. New Mercedes V-Class revealed with meaner looks and more features New Models
  3. Another race weekend, another broken Red Bull trophy Motorsport
  4. ‘Sparky’ radio exchanges were only half serious, says Verstappen Motorsport
  5. Maserati will never enter a price war with competitors, says CEO news

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa