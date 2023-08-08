Become a challenger and you could win an epic new Toyota Fortuner

Calling all off-roading enthusiasts and fitness fanatics: Arena Holdings, the publisher of TimesLIVE Motoring, is on the hunt for a challenger to compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2023.

This annual fitness contest sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — being teamed up with a South African sporting hero before taking on a series of 4x4 obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.

There are some awesome prizes from Garmin, Quartz Engine Oil, Salomon, Thule and Specialized to be won along the way. And, of course, the ultimate grand prize of an epic new Toyota Fortuner valued at R637,100.

How to become the Arena Holdings challenger:

Complete this online entry form and you'll go into a lucky draw to be named one of Arena Holding's three semi-finalists.

These semi-finalists will progress to the final selection process in November. One will be named the Arena Holdings challenger, win a Garmin epix (Gen 2) sapphire edition smartwatch worth more than R20,000 among other prizes, and go on to compete as a finalist in the Fortuner Challenge 2023.