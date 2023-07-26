Grit meets safety and style: new Toyota Urban Cruiser has a ton to offer

Since its launch in 2021, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser has come to lead the B-SUV segment in SA — and the new, reinvigorated Urban Cruiser promises even more when it comes to safety, convenience and style.

A redesigned exterior

The new Urban Cruiser has a commanding presence thanks to Toyota SUV-inspired styling cues such as a clamshell bonnet, slim light treatment and gaping lower grille with a metallic ornamental skid plate. The vehicle is also bigger; the body length has increased by 370mm with a corresponding extension of the wheelbase by 100mm to measure 2,600mm.

Toyota has chosen to forgo traditional headlamp placement on their new Urban Cruiser, opting for bi-halogen projector headlamps inset in the bumper and framed by a chrome bezel. The slimline LED daytime running lights (DRL) become the focal points, split in two with a chrome strip in between to merge into the piano-black grille.

However, it’s not just the front of the Toyota Urban Cruiser that’s been redesigned for the new model. Squared-off wheel arches and chunky mouldings on the rocker panels and metallic roof rails (XR model) emphasise this SUV’s ruggedness, which is as comfortable on the open road as it is in city traffic.

Furthermore, the Urban Cruiser XS boasts 43cm steel wheels with turbine-inspired wheel covers, while high-gloss, black 143cm alloy wheels with a lattice design round off the XR to perfection.

The rear design of the new Urban Cruiser is clean and simple. The ultra-slim c-shaped LED taillights are inset in a piano-black panel, overlaid with a metallic trim, and the indicators and reverse lamps placed in separate vertical clusters. A roof spoiler and decorative skid plate on the lower lip of the rear bumper puts the finishing touches on the rear design.