Grit meets safety and style: new Toyota Urban Cruiser has a ton to offer
Elevating safety and style to new heights, the 2023 iteration dominates the B-SUV segment with impressive fuel efficiency and a feature-filled interior
Since its launch in 2021, Toyota’s Urban Cruiser has come to lead the B-SUV segment in SA — and the new, reinvigorated Urban Cruiser promises even more when it comes to safety, convenience and style.
A redesigned exterior
The new Urban Cruiser has a commanding presence thanks to Toyota SUV-inspired styling cues such as a clamshell bonnet, slim light treatment and gaping lower grille with a metallic ornamental skid plate. The vehicle is also bigger; the body length has increased by 370mm with a corresponding extension of the wheelbase by 100mm to measure 2,600mm.
Toyota has chosen to forgo traditional headlamp placement on their new Urban Cruiser, opting for bi-halogen projector headlamps inset in the bumper and framed by a chrome bezel. The slimline LED daytime running lights (DRL) become the focal points, split in two with a chrome strip in between to merge into the piano-black grille.
However, it’s not just the front of the Toyota Urban Cruiser that’s been redesigned for the new model. Squared-off wheel arches and chunky mouldings on the rocker panels and metallic roof rails (XR model) emphasise this SUV’s ruggedness, which is as comfortable on the open road as it is in city traffic.
Furthermore, the Urban Cruiser XS boasts 43cm steel wheels with turbine-inspired wheel covers, while high-gloss, black 143cm alloy wheels with a lattice design round off the XR to perfection.
The rear design of the new Urban Cruiser is clean and simple. The ultra-slim c-shaped LED taillights are inset in a piano-black panel, overlaid with a metallic trim, and the indicators and reverse lamps placed in separate vertical clusters. A roof spoiler and decorative skid plate on the lower lip of the rear bumper puts the finishing touches on the rear design.
The colour range of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser has been extended to seven hues. The XR models are available in an additional four bi-tone combinations, including Luxe Red, Liquid Silver, Mystic Pearl White and Jet Blue — all paired with a black roof.
A feature-filled interior
Inside, a redesigned dashboard with its premium feel contains an easy-to-read, 17cm infotainment screen that’s Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enabled. Audio (enjoyed through two speakers in the XS and four in the XR) and Bluetooth connectivity can all be controlled through the switches on the practical, multifunction steering wheel. The steering wheel now also has tilt and telescopic adjustment.
The predominantly black interior of the Urban Cruiser is complemented by a mix of fabrics and textures. Satin-plated trim inserts, chrome door handles and metallic-tipped ventilation controls add subtle metallic touches. Along with the high-quality black-striated interior upholstery fabric, this lends a premium feel to the interior surfaces.
Convenience features are abundant in the new Urban Cruiser, including Push Start with Smart Entry and rear Park Distance Control (PDC) sensors. The driver’s seat is height adjustable in this new iteration and electric-fold mirrors, reverse camera and auto-controlled air conditioning now come standard. The Urban Cruiser XR also has cruise control.
Low fuel consumption and multiple safety features
The new Toyota Urban Cruiser has a 1,5l, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that delivers a robust 77kW and 138Nm of torque with a top speed of 170km/h and 175km/h for the manual and automatic respectively.
However, the new Urban Cruiser is light enough on fuel, with consumption pegged at only 6,1l/100km in the combined cycle. The vehicle is mated to a five-speed manual transmission, while there is an option for a four-speed automatic transmission (XR AT).
The Urban Cruiser’s Macpherson strut suspension is ideally calibrated to give the right balance between control and comfort when you’re on the road. Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), a rear centre headrest and third rear Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seat belt are now standard safety features in both the XS and XR Urban Cruiser models.
The safety and security features of the new Urban Cruiser also include an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), International Standard Organisation Fix (ISOFIX) mounting points, and an alarm/immobiliser system. Driver and passenger airbags are standard on all models, while the XR models also have side and curtain airbags.
Service and warranty
All Toyota Urban Cruiser models are now sold with a longer, four-year/60,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. Service intervals are every 12 months or 15,000km. Additional service plans and warranty options can be purchased through Toyota’s extensive dealer network.
Unlock the MyToyota app
Access all the information and services related to your Toyota and unlock a whole new world of features by signing up for a personal MyToyota profile. Opt in for access to in-car Wi-Fi capabilities (a complimentary 15Gb of data included) and other connect services.
The new Urban Cruiser has arrived and it has a ton to offer. Go Find Your Fun in the new Urban Cruiser today.
- Urban Cruiser 1.5 XS MT — R 329,400
- Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR MT — R 347,400
- Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR AT — R 369,900
This article was sponsored by Toyota.