Toyota Fortuner moves up a class with catamaran-inspired styling

Bolder design and cabin updates for SA's best seller

24 April 2023 - 08:04
The 2023 Toyota Fortuner has an edgier design than its predecessors.
Image: Toyota SA

As the most trusted name in the medium SUV segment, Toyota presents the 2023 Toyota Fortuner, flaunting dramatic looks that showcase a bolder, more aggressive design language.

The latest iteration also boasts interior updates including an all-new interior colour palette for flagship models, ensuring this iconic SUV will continue to command the largest slice of the market.

Bold new styling

Toyota’s reimagined Fortuner gets an edgier design with the extremities of the vehicle mimicking a catamaran’s twin hulls. The new, sharply angular front and rear bumpers are complemented by black trapezoidal fog lamp housings upfront and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear.

Exuding road presence, the new Fortuner offers a more aerodynamic front fascia. The black mesh upper grille has been slimmed down, while the lower aperture has been inflated in keeping with Fortuner’s more assertive attitude. A grey contrast skidplate adds to the aesthetic.

The headlamps comprise split-quad LEDs with a waterfall LED Line Guide Signature, in combination with LED L-shaped daytime running lamps.

The 2023 Toyota Fortuner looks fantastic from all angles.
Image: Toyota SA

At the rear, reworked elements include a new design for the tail light clusters and a piano black number plate garnish. 

New two-tone black and metal 18-inch alloy wheels are now standard across the range. Fortuner 2.8l customers can specify a new bi-tone colour option which pairs a black roof with the exclusive Platinum Pearl White exterior. 

Subtle interior refinements 

Leather is standard across the line, but the package is elevated even further for 2.8l customers with the adoption of a new dual-tone black and maroon leather pairing. Matching maroon stitching adorns various surfaces, providing a striking counterpoint to the predominantly black trim. 

Mid- and high-grade variants further benefit from the addition of a USB point for rear passengers. A revised instrument cluster features new graphics. 

The 2023 Toyota Fortuner's interior is as stylish as its exterior.
Image: Toyota SA

All Toyota owners can sign up for a personal MyToyota profile which allows them to conveniently access all information and services related to their vehicle. Additionally, all new Toyota vehicles have Wi-Fi capability with a host of supplementary Connect services. 

Continuous enhancement of safety and convenience features 

A safety upgrade was made for the 2022 model year (2.8l models only) with a Lane Keeping System with Land Departure Alert (LDA), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Adaptive Cruise Control and a brake-synchronised Pre-Crash System. Additionally, all Fortuner models received an enhanced Smart Entry system.  

Other standard items include Hill Assist Control and Trailer Sway Control. All 4x4 grades offer a low-range transfer case for enhanced off-road ability (2.8l 4x4 variants also have Downhill Assist Control), while all Fortuner grades incorporate a rear differential lock. 

Engine line-up and transmissions 

As before, Fortuner is offered with the choice of two engines headlined by a 2.8l turbo-diesel four-cylinder unit, developing a meaty 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque — it’s mated exclusively with the six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.4l GD-6 produces a healthy 110kW and 400Nm and is available in both six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission configurations. 

The fuel index ranges from 6.8l/100km to 7.9l/100km depending on variant and transmission type selected. 

Pricing

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-services/90,000km service plan: 

  • 2.4 GD-6 RB MT: R653,500 
  • 2.4 GD-6 RB AT: R677,500  
  • 2.4 GD-6 4x4 AT: R709,800 
  • 2.8 GD-6 RB: R794,600 
  • 2.8 GD-6 RB Bi-Tone: R804,800 
  • 2.8 GD-6 RB VX: R837,800 
  • 2.8 GD-6 RB VX Bi-Tone: R848,000 
  • 2.8 GD-6 4x4: R873,500 
  • 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Bi-Tone: R883,700 
  • 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX: R915,400 
  • 2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX Bi-Tone: R925,600 

Visit the Toyota website for more information, to find your nearest dealer, book a test drive, or build and price your new 2023 Toyota Fortuner. 

This article was paid for by Toyota.

