Toyota Fortuner moves up a class with catamaran-inspired styling

As the most trusted name in the medium SUV segment, Toyota presents the 2023 Toyota Fortuner, flaunting dramatic looks that showcase a bolder, more aggressive design language.

The latest iteration also boasts interior updates including an all-new interior colour palette for flagship models, ensuring this iconic SUV will continue to command the largest slice of the market.

Bold new styling

Toyota’s reimagined Fortuner gets an edgier design with the extremities of the vehicle mimicking a catamaran’s twin hulls. The new, sharply angular front and rear bumpers are complemented by black trapezoidal fog lamp housings upfront and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear.

Exuding road presence, the new Fortuner offers a more aerodynamic front fascia. The black mesh upper grille has been slimmed down, while the lower aperture has been inflated in keeping with Fortuner’s more assertive attitude. A grey contrast skidplate adds to the aesthetic.

The headlamps comprise split-quad LEDs with a waterfall LED Line Guide Signature, in combination with LED L-shaped daytime running lamps.