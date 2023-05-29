Safety, style and space: Toyota Vitz is loaded with impressive features

Whether you’ve just passed your driver's test, graduated, started your first job, or moved into your first apartment, the Toyota Vitz can help you celebrate every victory.

The vehicle combines style with comfort and practicality at an affordable price, giving you a bold and funky design with seven exciting colours to choose from. The Toyota Vitz also has a spacious interior, with ample legroom in the front and back seats.

The car gives you 295l of boot space and in-cabin storage, allowing you to access all your items without feeling too crowded. The XR model has awesome entertainment features including a four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth, USB functionality and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Toyota Vitz proves that big things do come in small packages. Both the automatic and manual transmission have a 49kW, twin-injection, three-cylinder engine and 89Nm of torque from 3,500 revs.

You’re also less likely to worry about fuel consumption: the manual transmission returns just 4,4l per 100km while the auto comes in at an overall consumption of 4,2l per 100km.