Safety, style and space: Toyota Vitz is loaded with impressive features
The funky hatchback combines comfort and practicality at an affordable price
Whether you’ve just passed your driver's test, graduated, started your first job, or moved into your first apartment, the Toyota Vitz can help you celebrate every victory.
The vehicle combines style with comfort and practicality at an affordable price, giving you a bold and funky design with seven exciting colours to choose from. The Toyota Vitz also has a spacious interior, with ample legroom in the front and back seats.
The car gives you 295l of boot space and in-cabin storage, allowing you to access all your items without feeling too crowded. The XR model has awesome entertainment features including a four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth, USB functionality and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Toyota Vitz proves that big things do come in small packages. Both the automatic and manual transmission have a 49kW, twin-injection, three-cylinder engine and 89Nm of torque from 3,500 revs.
You’re also less likely to worry about fuel consumption: the manual transmission returns just 4,4l per 100km while the auto comes in at an overall consumption of 4,2l per 100km.
With the Toyota Vitz, safety is a priority. The car has a number of all-inclusive safety features that have been standardised across the range. The vehicle stability control assists in keeping traction, even when the roads get slippery. Hill assist control is a feature on the automatic that keeps your car from rolling back when you stop on an incline.
The anti-lock braking system with electronic break force distribution helps keep you in control, no matter the weather conditions. With these features, you and your passengers will have less to worry about while driving.
If you’re looking to drive a Toyota Vitz, you now have even more options on how to finance it. With a growing need for a service that allows customers to select, drive and enjoy their dream car without being tied to a conventional financing model, Toyota has launched Kinto, a global single brand mobility solution.
More specific to SA, Toyota has introduced Kinto One, a new pay-for-use service for all Toyota customers, offering a vehicle, service and maintenance plan with no hidden fees for the duration of your vehicle contract. You take care of the drive, and Kinto One takes care of the rest.
The new Toyota Vitz will be there to help you celebrate every milestone. Vitz for Victory!
This article was sponsored by Toyota.