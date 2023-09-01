news

Expensive bass

Would you pay R600k for an in-car sound system?

The 20-speaker system comprises six tweeters, nine mid-range speakers, two woofers, two active bass transducers and one subwoofer

01 September 2023 - 11:20 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The exclusive Bentley Mulliner Batur has what is claimed to be the most exquisite in-car audio system yet created.
The exclusive Bentley Mulliner Batur has what is claimed to be the most exquisite in-car audio system yet created.
Image: SUPPLIED

Would you pay R600,000 for an in-car sound system?

This is how much customers of the rare, 18-model only Bentley Mulliner Batur can expect to part with if they want the new 2,200W Naim for Mulliner sound system for their exclusive chariot. The company says it's the most exquisite in-car audio system yet created and optionally available for £25,000 (R594,659).

For perspective, this is enough to buy two Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 Trendline hatchbacks each costing R252,500, with about R91,000 to spare.

The Naim for Mulliner system is the result of 10,000 hours of development work, new hardware and a complete system recalibration. Naim Audio is a British hi-fi manufacturer for cars and homes and has supplied its wares to Bentley for 15 years.

The 20-speaker system comprises six tweeters, nine mid-range speakers, two woofers, two active bass transducers and one subwoofer, all encased in three-dimensional printed speaker cages. The highly-tuned single piece, rigid and lightweight and patented cones are said to be critical for high quality sound and equipped with a mass damper allowing better control and refinement of sound. 

All mid-range speakers and tweeters have new speaker drivers, while the woofers and subwoofer have been modified to improve linearity and dynamics. The tweeter, in particular, has been chosen to produce a silky treble and a distinctive wide-angle diffusion, said Naim.

While the Batur was being designed, further strengthening and stiffening was adopted around the doors and rear cabin areas, which has led to reduced distortion and improved isolation for the Naim for Mulliner system.

The art of noise: the speakers have three-dimensional printed speaker cages.
The art of noise: the speakers have three-dimensional printed speaker cages. 
Image: SUPPLIED

Sound settings can be accessed via a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen interface and customers can configure this in a variety of ways: as a single display, split 2:1 or showing three different functions at the same time. 

Naim for Mulliner’s audio system is compatible with Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and Deezer, digital radio or spoken word media, such as audio books and podcasts.

The Bentley Batur is named after a lake in Bali, Indonesia. It's an ultra-exclusive Grand Tourer that previews the look of future electric Bentleys, powered by an upgraded version of Bentley’s 6.0l W12 petrol turbo engine. Outputs are 544kW and 1,000Nm and only 18 examples are planned, and already sold out.

Prices start at £1.65m (R33m).

READ MORE:

Hamilton gets reputed R2.4bn salary to stay at Mercedes for two more seasons

The 38-year-old Briton last won a race in 2021, with Red Bull and double world champion Max Verstappen now dominant.
Motoring
1 day ago

Survey: South Africa is one of cheapest countries to charge an electric car

It's about 76.01% per kilometre cheaper to run an EV than a petrol car in Mzansi, beating the world average.
Motoring
1 day ago

Beautiful new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale breaks cover

Alfa Romeo revealed on Wednesday its dramatic new 33 Stradale. A halo car built to fill the void left behind by the 8C Competizione of the late ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Verstappen fastest in Monza first practice Motorsport
  2. New Mini Cooper hatch and Countryman make world debut New Models
  3. These were South Africa's top-selling vehicle brands in August news
  4. Brad Binder believes he can still be MotoGP champ despite 91-point gap Motorsport
  5. Motorists can check for written-off cars on new VIN-Lookup website news

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...