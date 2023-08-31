Compare the Market’s analysis revealed that, depending on the country, EV drivers were saving from 27.63% to 92.59% of their fuel bill per kilometre compared to an equivalent petrol vehicle.
South Africa offered one of the biggest savings, costing $2.92 (R54.92) to drive an EV for 100km compared with a petrol vehicle's $12.16 (R228.70), representing a 76.01% saving per kilometre.
On average across all nations studied, EVs cost $3.23 (R60.74) to charge for every 100km, while a petrol equivalent would cost $9.18 (R172.63) per 100km. This means, on average, an EV is about one-third the cost to refuel of an equivalent petrol vehicle.
With the world moving to EVs and a number of countries set to ban the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the next few years, overseas sales of EVs have soared.
The uptake in South Africa has been a lot slower due to high EV prices and Eskom’s intermittent supply issues and it’s estimated that less than 2,000 of the 12.7-million cars on local roads are electrically powered. In 2022 local EV sales grew 132% to 506 units, off a low base of 218 units the year before.
Survey: South Africa is one of cheapest countries to charge an electric car
It's about 76.01% per kilometre cheaper to run an EV than a petrol car in Mzansi, beating the world average
Image: Supplied
Electric vehicles (EVs) are more environmentally friendly than their petrol-powered counterparts and are often touted as cheaper to run.
New research by Compare the Market Australia looked at fuel and electricity price data for 50 countries and compared them to find out which has the best deal for charging a new EV.
The research found the most expensive countries were Denmark and Italy (tied for first), Germany, Belgium, Lithuania and Austria (tied fourth), and the Netherlands. The cheapest countries were Argentina, Malaysia, India, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.
Of the nations studied, Europe tended to be a more expensive region to charge an EV while Asia was cheaper.
Denmark and Italy cost EV drivers $7.49 (R140.91) in electricity for every 100km, compared with $12.55 (R236.09) in petrol in Denmark and $10.35 (R194.67) in Italy.
EVs in Argentina cost $0.46 (R8.65) per 100km, while petrol vehicles in the South American nation cost $6.24 (R117.35).
Compare the Market’s analysis revealed that, depending on the country, EV drivers were saving from 27.63% to 92.59% of their fuel bill per kilometre compared to an equivalent petrol vehicle.
South Africa offered one of the biggest savings, costing $2.92 (R54.92) to drive an EV for 100km compared with a petrol vehicle's $12.16 (R228.70), representing a 76.01% saving per kilometre.
On average across all nations studied, EVs cost $3.23 (R60.74) to charge for every 100km, while a petrol equivalent would cost $9.18 (R172.63) per 100km. This means, on average, an EV is about one-third the cost to refuel of an equivalent petrol vehicle.
With the world moving to EVs and a number of countries set to ban the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the next few years, overseas sales of EVs have soared.
The uptake in South Africa has been a lot slower due to high EV prices and Eskom’s intermittent supply issues and it’s estimated that less than 2,000 of the 12.7-million cars on local roads are electrically powered. In 2022 local EV sales grew 132% to 506 units, off a low base of 218 units the year before.
MORE:
South Africa to get more ultra-fast EV chargers
Report shows more SA buyers are searching for EVs
Lamborghini unveils Lanzador electric concept car with more than 1,000kW
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos