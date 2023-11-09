news

Look out! There's an 'Ox' on the loose in a Mitsubishi Triton Xtreme

09 November 2023 - 14:19 By Motoring Staff
Mitsubishi Motors SA have rewarded Rugby World Cup winner 'Ox’ Nché with a Triton Xtreme.
Image: Supplied

Springbok scrumming sensation Retshegofaditswe “Ox” Nché has teamed up with Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

In a recent handover ceremony at a Mitsubishi dealership in Ballito, the loosehead prop, who has a penchant for devouring large slices of chocolate cake (his “salads don't win scrums” post on Instagram caused a social media sensation during the recent Rugby World Cup campaign), was given the keys to a new Mitsubishi Triton Xtreme. 

Compared to regular Triton models, the Xtreme offers enhanced exterior styling with a distinctive new black bumper and grille combo as well as bonnet protector and headlight covers. Other standout features include Xtreme branding, 4x4 decals, door handle cups, roof rack supports, window visors, tail light covers, a Kekosport style bar and an aggressive fender flare kit shrouding A-line alloy wheels shod with All-Terrain tyres. 

Under the bonnet is a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine kicking out 133kW and 430Nm of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission distributes power to all four wheels via the Japanese carmaker's Super-Select II 4WD system designed to deliver optimum traction and handling across a variety of surfaces. On automatic derivatives such as the Triton Xtreme, this system incorporates an off-road mode which includes gravel, mud/snow, sand and rock settings. When engaged, off-road mode tailors engine power, gearbox and braking to regulate the amount of wheel slip, maximising all-terrain performance. 

“Mitsubishi Motors SA are excited to have a formidable player such as Ox Nché as part of the family and behind the wheel of a vehicle we believe perfectly dovetails with his personality,” said marketing manager Jeffrey Allison.

