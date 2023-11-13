Mercedes-Benz South Africa on Monday announced it is making a R40m investment to install more than 120 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.
The German carmaker said the initiative in collaboration with Chargify will consist of two phases. The first involves the installation of 67 Mercedes-Benz EQ-branded charging stations across South Africa by quarter one 2024. The second will add more than 60 charging stations in key areas. No time frame was given for the second phase.
Some confirmed upcoming charger locations include the Plettenberg Hotel, Wilderness Hotel, Swartberg Hotel in Prince Albert and Karoo Junction Mall in Beaufort West.
Mercedes-Benz said all its EQ customers will benefit from a 10% discount when charging via the Chargify network.
“Mercedes-Benz South Africa is accelerating the pace of eMobility transformation within the automotive industry,” said co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa Mark Raine.
“Next to offering the most extensive and diverse all-electric vehicle portfolio in the market, we want to provide not only our customers but all EV drivers with the luxury and peace of mind of a comprehensive charging network and with the installation of more than 100 electric vehicle charging stations across South Africa fulfilling our strategic objectives of creating sustainable ecosystems in support of our all-electric strategy.”
Mercedes-Benz to install more than 120 EV charging stations in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz South Africa on Monday announced it is making a R40m investment to install more than 120 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.
The German carmaker said the initiative in collaboration with Chargify will consist of two phases. The first involves the installation of 67 Mercedes-Benz EQ-branded charging stations across South Africa by quarter one 2024. The second will add more than 60 charging stations in key areas. No time frame was given for the second phase.
Some confirmed upcoming charger locations include the Plettenberg Hotel, Wilderness Hotel, Swartberg Hotel in Prince Albert and Karoo Junction Mall in Beaufort West.
Mercedes-Benz said all its EQ customers will benefit from a 10% discount when charging via the Chargify network.
“Mercedes-Benz South Africa is accelerating the pace of eMobility transformation within the automotive industry,” said co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa Mark Raine.
“Next to offering the most extensive and diverse all-electric vehicle portfolio in the market, we want to provide not only our customers but all EV drivers with the luxury and peace of mind of a comprehensive charging network and with the installation of more than 100 electric vehicle charging stations across South Africa fulfilling our strategic objectives of creating sustainable ecosystems in support of our all-electric strategy.”
MORE
More Cape Town drivers with unpaid fines end up in jail
Chery's Jaecoo J7 SUV is coming to South Africa in 2024
WATCH | Bongi Mbonambi hooks up with a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos