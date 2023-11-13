news

Mercedes-Benz to install more than 120 EV charging stations in Mzansi

13 November 2023 - 11:34 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mercedes-Benz South Africa will install more than 120 EV charging stations across South Africa.
Mercedes-Benz South Africa will install more than 120 EV charging stations across South Africa.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz South Africa on Monday announced it is making a R40m investment to install more than 120 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.

The German carmaker said the initiative in collaboration with Chargify will consist of two phases. The first involves the installation of 67 Mercedes-Benz EQ-branded charging stations across South Africa by quarter one 2024. The second will add more than 60 charging stations in key areas. No time frame was given for the second phase.

Some confirmed upcoming charger locations include the Plettenberg Hotel, Wilderness Hotel, Swartberg Hotel in Prince Albert and Karoo Junction Mall in Beaufort West.

Mercedes-Benz said all its EQ customers will benefit from a 10% discount when charging via the Chargify network.

“Mercedes-Benz South Africa is accelerating the pace of eMobility transformation within the automotive industry,” said co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa Mark Raine.

“Next to offering the most extensive and diverse all-electric vehicle portfolio in the market, we want to provide not only our customers but all EV drivers with the luxury and peace of mind of a comprehensive charging network and with the installation of more than 100 electric vehicle charging stations across South Africa fulfilling our strategic objectives of creating sustainable ecosystems in support of our all-electric strategy.” 

MORE

More Cape Town drivers with unpaid fines end up in jail

City sounds a warning to errant drivers as warrant arrests increase by 36.2%
Motoring
8 hours ago

Chery's Jaecoo J7 SUV is coming to South Africa in 2024

Chery's latest sub-brand Jaecoo has announced its entry into the South Africa market.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Bongi Mbonambi hooks up with a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa on Friday confirmed it has handed a Pajero Sport to Amabokoboko hooker Bongi Mbonambi, a star player known for his ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Electric car demand looks set to stall in Europe's 'valley of death' news
  2. REVIEW | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is fast and luxurious, if not very frugal Reviews
  3. New all-electric Volvo EM90 is a premium people carrier New Models
  4. Mercedes-Benz to install more than 120 EV charging stations in Mzansi news
  5. More Cape Town drivers with unpaid fines end up in jail news

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police