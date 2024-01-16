news

Lamborghini reaches milestone with more than 10,000 cars sold in 2023

16 January 2024 - 16:02 By Reuters
Lamborghini, a subsidiary of Germany's Volkswagen, delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs last year, up from more than 9,200 vehicles in 2022.
Image: Supplied

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini sold more than 10,000 vehicles last year for the first time, its chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said on Tuesday.

"I am so incredibly proud to announce we have reached another historic milestone," he said on LinkedIn.

Supported by the success of its Urus SUV, which costs more than €230,000 (about R4,719,275), Lamborghini has in recent years expanded its output, relying on solid demand from wealthy car lovers.

The carmaker, a subsidiary of Germany's Volkswagen, delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs last year, up from more than 9,200 vehicles in 2022, a slide attached to Winkelmann's post showed.

Rival Ferrari, which will release 2023 data later this year, including those on car sales, shipped more than 13,200 cars in 2022.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa was the region that saw the biggest increase in deliveries for Lamborghini last year, with a 14% rise to nearly 4,000 vehicles, the slide showed. Sales in the America region rose 9% to 3,465, while they grew 4% in the Asia Pacific region to 2,660.

Lamborghini's range also includes two super-sports cars, the Huracan V10 and the Revuelto V12, its first plug-in hybrid model, which was presented last year. The line-up is set to become all hybrid in the course of 2024, with the new Urus and a new car replacing the Huracan.

