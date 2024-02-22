news

Mercedes-Benz to update combustion engine car line-up amid EV demand slowdown

22 February 2024 - 14:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ola Kaellenius said Mercedes-Benz wanted customers and investors to know it was well-positioned to carry on producing combustion engine cars and was ready to update the technology well into next decade.
Ola Kaellenius said Mercedes-Benz wanted customers and investors to know it was well-positioned to carry on producing combustion engine cars and was ready to update the technology well into next decade.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday toned down expectations on EV demand and said it will update its combustion engine line-up well into next decade, becoming the latest carmaker to flag a slower than expected appetite for electric cars.

The company, which has been preparing for all-electric sales by 2030, said it now expects electrified sales — including hybrids — to account for up to 50% of the total by that date.

CEO Ola Kaellenius cautioned towards the end of last year that even Europe would likely not be ready by 2030 for an all-electric line-up, with multiple studies showing customers were holding back for a range of reasons including a lack of charging infrastructure and appealing electric models.

Kaellenius said Mercedes-Benz wanted customers and investors to know it was well-positioned to carry on producing combustion engine cars and was ready to update the technology well into next decade.

Its plans for updates mean “it is almost like we will have a new line-up in 2027 that will take us well into the 2030s,” Kaellenius said.

READ MORE

Mercedes-Benz warns geopolitics, trade tensions to weigh in 2024

Mercedes-Benz on Thursday forecast lower returns on sales in 2024 in its cars and vans division, warning of the "exceptional" uncertainty caused by ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Rivian, Lucid's 2024 production targets disappoint as EV demand wanes

Electric vehicle startups Rivian and Lucid forecast 2024 production well below analyst estimates on Wednesday as persistently high borrowing costs ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Mercedes dethrones Tesla as world's most valuable car brand

Mercedes-Benz has overtaken Tesla to regain its position as the world’s most valuable car brand in 2024, according to a new report from Brand Finance.
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Volvo EX30 arrives in Mzansi as the marque's most affordable EV New Models
  2. Alonso leads call for more preseason F1 testing Motorsport
  3. Worker killed in accident at Italian Stellantis plant news
  4. Mercedes-Benz to update combustion engine car line-up amid EV demand slowdown news
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'
Uproar in parliament after R100 grant increase | Budget 2024