Worker killed in accident at Italian Stellantis plant

22 February 2024 - 17:08 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

A 52-year-old worker was killed in an accident on Thursday at a Stellantis factory in southern Italy, with metalworker unions calling an immediate strike at the facility over concerns about safety.

The victim, a maintenance worker for a contractor company at the Pratola Serra engine factory, died while working on machinery, a spokesperson for Stellantis said, confirming the news initially reported by unions.

“Stellantis expresses its deep sorrow and sympathy to the family” of the victim, the spokesperson said.

“The company is collaborating with the judicial authorities and the police, who are investigating the cause of the accident,” he added.

The worker was crushed by the machinery, a union source said.

The FIM, FIOM, UILM, Fismic and UGLM unions said they had declared a strike at the facility, in the province of Avellino, for Thursday.

The death will fuel concerns about workplace safety standards in the country.

The issue hit the headlines again last week when five workers were killed and three seriously injured when a slab collapsed at a construction site for a supermarket in Florence.

