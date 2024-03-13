Nissan is considering seeking a business partnership with Honda, TV Tokyo reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
Nissan's directors decided in a meeting on Tuesday to consider a potential collaboration with its larger Japanese rival, the report said, without providing details on the type of partnership Nissan might seek.
A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment and said he did not know whether the board met on Tuesday. A Honda spokesperson said there was nothing the company could say about the report.
Nissan, which has a long-standing alliance with French carmaker Renault, intends to sign a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Honda, TV Tokyo said, adding the areas in which they would consider teaming up remained undecided.
The Nikkei business daily later reported that Nissan was looking at the possibility of collaborating in electric vehicles to better complete with Chinese rivals.
Specific steps could include the introduction of a common power train, joint procurement and development of a common platform, the Nikkei said, citing multiple Nissan sources. The collaboration could potentially extend to battery procurement and joint development of electric vehicles, the Nikkei added.
Nissan's global sales stood at 3.3-million vehicles in 2023, compared with nearly 4-million at Honda over that period, with both reporting a rise in overall global sales last year.
Both companies lost shares in the world's top car market China last year amid heavy competition from BYD and other electric vehicle makers. Both may cut production in the country, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.
Among other Japanese carmakers, the only one to sell more vehicles than Nissan and Honda last year was the world's No 1, Toyota.
Nissan could seek partnership with bigger rival Honda, reports TV Tokyo
Image: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Nissan is considering seeking a business partnership with Honda, TV Tokyo reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
Nissan's directors decided in a meeting on Tuesday to consider a potential collaboration with its larger Japanese rival, the report said, without providing details on the type of partnership Nissan might seek.
A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment and said he did not know whether the board met on Tuesday. A Honda spokesperson said there was nothing the company could say about the report.
Nissan, which has a long-standing alliance with French carmaker Renault, intends to sign a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with Honda, TV Tokyo said, adding the areas in which they would consider teaming up remained undecided.
The Nikkei business daily later reported that Nissan was looking at the possibility of collaborating in electric vehicles to better complete with Chinese rivals.
Specific steps could include the introduction of a common power train, joint procurement and development of a common platform, the Nikkei said, citing multiple Nissan sources. The collaboration could potentially extend to battery procurement and joint development of electric vehicles, the Nikkei added.
Nissan's global sales stood at 3.3-million vehicles in 2023, compared with nearly 4-million at Honda over that period, with both reporting a rise in overall global sales last year.
Both companies lost shares in the world's top car market China last year amid heavy competition from BYD and other electric vehicle makers. Both may cut production in the country, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.
Among other Japanese carmakers, the only one to sell more vehicles than Nissan and Honda last year was the world's No 1, Toyota.
MORE:
VW says tough market to weigh on car sales growth in 2024
Toyota agrees to biggest wage hike in 25 years
Porsche expects lower returns in year of major model launches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos