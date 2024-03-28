news

Toyota global sales fall in February, led by slumps in China and Japan

Worldwide sales of Toyota's scandal-hit Daihatsu unit plunged 66% in February

28 March 2024 - 07:04 By Daniel Leussink
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota sales in China dropped 36% in February due to Lunar Year holidays.
Toyota sales in China dropped 36% in February due to Lunar Year holidays.
Image: Reuters

Toyota Motor's global sales dropped 7% in February from a year earlier, hurt by a heavy decline in China due to Lunar Year holidays and a slump in Japan after a safety test scandal at its small car unit.

Sales in China — the world's biggest auto market — tumbled 36%. This year the weeklong Lunar New Year holiday took place in February while last year it occurred in January.

China's auto market is also engaged in a cut-throat price war and Toyota said sales were affected by fierce competition.

For January and February combined, however, the sales decline in China was a much milder 0.7%, though that was still less than a 6.4% rise in passenger vehicle sales sector-wide, according to data from an auto industry association.

While Toyota's US sales for February surged 16% and those in Europe gained 14%, Japan sales tumbled by a third. Domestic sales were hit by production stoppages at Daihatsu which also makes some Toyota brand cars and due to the reputational fallout from the scandal even though Daihatsu brand vehicles are not included in Toyota's global sales count.

The small-car unit said almost a year ago it had rigged collision safety tests.

Toyota's sales in Indonesia and Thailand also saw double-digit declines.

Almost two-fifths of the vehicles sold by the world's largest automaker in February were petrol-electric hybrids.

Global sales figures comprise Toyota brand cars and those sold under its luxury Lexus brand. Separate figures for Daihatsu showed its worldwide sales plunged 66% in February.

Toyota's global output for February shrank 2.6% to 737,178 vehicles.

Reuters

READ MORE

Toyota reveals pricing of new Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrids

The new Toyota Hilux and Fortuner 48V mild hybrid models are on sale in Mzansi.
Motoring
1 week ago

These were South Africa’s top-selling cars in February

Toyota maintained its dominant market position in February with sales of 11,524 new vehicles in South Africa, in a muted market of 44,749 units that ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Toyota launches new accessories programme in South Africa

Toyota announced on Tuesday it is offering customers an extensive range of lifestyle accessories tailored around outdoor pursuits and overlanding
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Omoda C5 290 GT is a powerful choice in a competitive segment Reviews
  2. Volvo says farewell to diesel engines news
  3. All the winners of the 2024 World Car Awards news
  4. Licensing truck brings services closer to Joburg communities news
  5. Wolff puts Verstappen top of Mercedes' list to replace Hamilton Motorsport

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
Basetsana Kumalo speaks outside court after defamation victory