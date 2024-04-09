news

Rimac and BMW join forces on next-generation EV technology

09 April 2024 - 15:17 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The collaboration requires the establishment of sophisticated automated production lines for batteries at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia.
The collaboration requires the establishment of sophisticated automated production lines for batteries at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia.
Image: Supplied

Croatia's Rimac Technology is advancing its electric vehicle (EV) technology by expanding its production of advanced battery systems in collaboration with BMW Group. This is a significant milestone for Rimac as it represents its largest project to date.

The development includes setting up automated battery production lines at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia, highlighting the company's commitment to the partnership with BMW Group.

The collaboration benefits from the strengths and expertise of both companies. BMW Group, with more than 15 years of experience in battery and electric drive systems, aims to reinforce its position in the premium electric mobility sector through the partnership.

Further details about the strategic tie-up, including its scope and content, will be disclosed by the partners later.

MORE

Former Tesla CEO says it's a 'shame' company is cancelling low-cost car plans

A Tesla co-founder and former CEO said on Tuesday it's a "shame" the carmaker is scrapping its low-cost car plans amid fierce competition in China.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Porsche partners with ClearMotion for its smooth suspension tech

German luxury carmaker Porsche has partnered with ClearMotion to validate the US startup's active suspension technology and road-reading software and ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Hino announces first black-owned dealership

Hino, Toyota’s commercial vehicle subsidiary, has announced the first 100% black-owned dealership. Located in Pomona, north of OR Tambo International ...
Motoring
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Capable Isuzu MU-X 3.0 Ddi LS hits the value sweet spot Motoring
  2. Lucid beats first-quarter delivery estimates news
  3. Porsche partners with ClearMotion for its smooth suspension tech news
  4. Rimac and BMW join forces on next-generation EV technology news
  5. New Audi S3 is the most powerful and dynamic ever built New Models

Latest Videos

Stormy weather sees trucks overturning & rooves collapse
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show