Rimac and BMW join forces on next-generation EV technology

Croatia's Rimac Technology is advancing its electric vehicle (EV) technology by expanding its production of advanced battery systems in collaboration with BMW Group. This is a significant milestone for Rimac as it represents its largest project to date.

The development includes setting up automated battery production lines at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, Croatia, highlighting the company's commitment to the partnership with BMW Group.

The collaboration benefits from the strengths and expertise of both companies. BMW Group, with more than 15 years of experience in battery and electric drive systems, aims to reinforce its position in the premium electric mobility sector through the partnership.

Further details about the strategic tie-up, including its scope and content, will be disclosed by the partners later.