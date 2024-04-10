Chery nearing deal to manufacture cars in Spain

China's Chery Auto is nearing a deal to start making cars in Spain, its first manufacturing site in Europe, the Spanish government and lead negotiator EV Motors said on Tuesday.
The industry ministry said it was confident an agreement to start production in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia region, will be formalised in the coming days.
The deal emerged after a Spanish delegation held positive talks with Chery this week in China, said a spokesperson for Barcelona-based EV Motors.
Chery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Catalonia's regional government said on Tuesday its senior business official would travel to China on Wednesday to meet with Chery executives.
Chery is one of several Chinese carmakers selling lower-cost, mostly electric, vehicles to Europe. It began selling cars in Spain earlier this year.
The talks are focused on Chery producing vehicles at the plant that Japanese carmaker Nissan shut down in 2021, helping to recover some of the 1,600 direct jobs lost as a result.
Reuters reported in March that the Italian government was holding talks with Chery as part of its efforts to attract a second major carmaker to the country after Stellantis, the multinational group which has operated in Spain for years.
Italy's industry ministry has no information about how Chery chose Barcelona for its new plant, a government official said on Tuesday.
Chery remains in contact with Italian authorities but has received little feedback, said an industry source who requested anonymity and confirmed talks are progressing with Spain.
The industry ministry declined to say whether Spain had offered any public aid to Chery.
Spain will open two tenders this year for companies to request a total of €1.7bn (about R31,357,010,000) in loans and grants for electric vehicle production under the Perte scheme of incentives that uses EU pandemic relief funds.
Catalonia's business department did not respond to a request for comment on potential public aid.
Nissan's main Barcelona plant was partially handed over to Spanish electric motorcycle maker Silence and local engineering groups QEV and EV Motors, which planned to turn it into a hub for electric vehicles.
EV Motors acquired full corporate control of the hub in March, and has played a key role in the talks with Chery because it would operate under the hub's umbrella.
It also plans to produce its pickup cars and electric vans under its Ebro brand, which could involve potential production and commercial deals with Chery, said one source with knowledge of the matter, without elaborating.
The electric car market is grappling with an aggressive price war and trade tensions between China and the EU, which is investigating whether Chinese EV makers benefit from unfair government subsidies.
Establishing manufacturing capacity in Italy or Spain, where electric car sales are relatively low, would fit Chery's strategy of selling a mix of internal combustion engine, hybrid and fully electric cars.
Chery nearing deal to manufacture cars in Spain
Image: Chery
China's Chery Auto is nearing a deal to start making cars in Spain, its first manufacturing site in Europe, the Spanish government and lead negotiator EV Motors said on Tuesday.
The industry ministry said it was confident an agreement to start production in Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia region, will be formalised in the coming days.
The deal emerged after a Spanish delegation held positive talks with Chery this week in China, said a spokesperson for Barcelona-based EV Motors.
Chery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Catalonia's regional government said on Tuesday its senior business official would travel to China on Wednesday to meet with Chery executives.
Chery is one of several Chinese carmakers selling lower-cost, mostly electric, vehicles to Europe. It began selling cars in Spain earlier this year.
The talks are focused on Chery producing vehicles at the plant that Japanese carmaker Nissan shut down in 2021, helping to recover some of the 1,600 direct jobs lost as a result.
Reuters reported in March that the Italian government was holding talks with Chery as part of its efforts to attract a second major carmaker to the country after Stellantis, the multinational group which has operated in Spain for years.
Italy's industry ministry has no information about how Chery chose Barcelona for its new plant, a government official said on Tuesday.
Chery remains in contact with Italian authorities but has received little feedback, said an industry source who requested anonymity and confirmed talks are progressing with Spain.
The industry ministry declined to say whether Spain had offered any public aid to Chery.
Spain will open two tenders this year for companies to request a total of €1.7bn (about R31,357,010,000) in loans and grants for electric vehicle production under the Perte scheme of incentives that uses EU pandemic relief funds.
Catalonia's business department did not respond to a request for comment on potential public aid.
Nissan's main Barcelona plant was partially handed over to Spanish electric motorcycle maker Silence and local engineering groups QEV and EV Motors, which planned to turn it into a hub for electric vehicles.
EV Motors acquired full corporate control of the hub in March, and has played a key role in the talks with Chery because it would operate under the hub's umbrella.
It also plans to produce its pickup cars and electric vans under its Ebro brand, which could involve potential production and commercial deals with Chery, said one source with knowledge of the matter, without elaborating.
The electric car market is grappling with an aggressive price war and trade tensions between China and the EU, which is investigating whether Chinese EV makers benefit from unfair government subsidies.
Establishing manufacturing capacity in Italy or Spain, where electric car sales are relatively low, would fit Chery's strategy of selling a mix of internal combustion engine, hybrid and fully electric cars.
Lucid beats first-quarter delivery estimates
Rimac and BMW join forces on next-generation EV technology
Hino announces first black-owned dealership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos