Japan's Honda plans to launch six next-generation electric vehicle (EV) models branded Ye in China by 2027, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
It also planned to rollout 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027 in the race to ensure EVs make up 100% of its car sales in the country by 2035.
Japan's second biggest carmaker has lagged behind European and US competitors such as General Motors and Volkswagen in ramping up EV sales.
Faced with increasing competition from Chinese EV makers, Honda and rival Nissan said last month they were considering a partnership on key components and software.
Honda in January unveiled its “Honda 0 Series” EVs and two concept models at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.
Honda to launch next-generation EVs in China by 2027
Image: Supplied
