REVIEW | 2019 Toyota Quantum VX joins the business-class league

The brand that almost single-handedly rules the local minibus taxi market with its Sesfikile has ventured into the premium people-carrier league with the new Quantum VX.

The imported Quantum range was launched in SA earlier this year as a more modern and upmarket vehicle than its predecessor, with a line-up that includes vans, crew cabs and buses offering up to 14 seats.

The VX is the newly-launched flagship of the range and it’s new territory for Toyota as it is directly pitched against the VW Caravelle and Mercedes V-Class in the business-class bus league.

Appealing to high-end family, hospitality and corporate buyers, it comes fully loaded with executive features including wide and comfortable quilted-leather seats.

It has nine seats arranged in four rows, with the second and third rows consisting of comfortable reclining captain’s chairs with armrests and fold-out legrests, while the fourth row is a three-seater bench with a 60/40 split.