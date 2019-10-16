Toyota unveils its all-new Yaris

Toyota has unveiled the fourth generation of its popular Yaris hatchback that is scheduled to debut at the Tokyo Motor Show taking place from October 25 to 4 November 4 2019. Its standout features are all focussed around added power, comfort and safety.

The new Yaris is built atop the firm's TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, which means that it is slightly shorter (-5mm) and wider (+50mm) than the outgoing model.

The roof line has been been chopped by 40mm but passengers still have ample headroom as they now sit lower inside the car. This Yaris also sports a lower (roughly 15mm) centre of gravity – something that always helps when it comes to handling.