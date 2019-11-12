REVIEW | The 2019 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4x4 is a stylish hauler

Having a look at the bakkie segment these days is like taking a peek through the window of a sweet shop – one is simply spoilt for choice.

From the small (perhaps the versatile Nissan NP200) through to the extreme (think along the lines of the Isuzu Arctic AT35 and Ford Ranger Raptor), there is a configuration for every purpose and taste.

Single cabs, twin cabs, double cabs, petrol, diesel, turbo, naturally aspirated, manual, auto, 4x2, 4x4 – there are more options than a multiple-choice question in a matric exam.

The more popular options – reflected by sales numbers – centre on double cabs where Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford pretty much have things sewn up with their Hilux, Amarok and Ranger line-ups respectively.

It is also fairly common these days for manufacturers to have various derivatives within a segment – something both Toyota and Ford are pretty adept at. Last week we had the Ford Ranger Wildtrak on test for a few days.

Admittedly in the past I have questioned the wisdom of buying a bakkie, yet its practicality and versatility is truly appreciated when you need to fetch or deliver items that simply won’t fit in to the more traditional hatchback or sedan.

We’ve all experienced those times when the new washing machine - no matter how much manoeuvring, pushing and shoving is involved - simply won’t fit in to the back of a car. Mind you, thinking about it, a trailer is also a pretty handy accessory to have.