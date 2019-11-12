Retrenchments unavoidable to fix 'challenges currently facing SAA'

SAA has suggested the restructuring and retrenchments were unavoidable, adding that these were necessary to address “the serious challenges currently facing SAA” .

It is understood he national carrier plans to cut up to a fifth of its workforce, which could see well over 100 employees jobless.

On the wage negotiations, SAA said it had engaged extensively over the past year, saying there were at least nine meetings held through the course of the year.

Airchefs were reportedly scheduled to receive increments of 7%, the pilots 5.9%, and the cabin crew and customer service agents were not expected to receive increments at all.

Martin Kemp of SAA’s human resources department said the pilots had an agreement, signed in 2010, which guaranteed an increment based on calculations of a certain formula. He said the airline tried to negotiate its way around the pilots' increase. The matter made it to arbitration, with SAA losing in its bid.

Airchefs, Kemp said, were part of a different industry and were not included in the airline industry.

“There’s a catering bargaining council that regulates the wages for the catering industry,” he said.

The airline said it had done all it could to improve its financial woes.

Fredricks acknowledged this was a tough time for employees, but stressed it wanted to transform into a financially sustainable airline which would also see it being a profitable organisation.

Following news of the retrenchments, workers have threatened to down tools.

Fredricks said this was a cause for concern.

“Let me state clearly, any interruption to our operation endangers the future of our airline and our ability to deliver our strategy, and threatens not one job but every job in SAA and the related industries,” he said.