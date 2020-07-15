LONG-TERM UPDATE 4 | Polo GTI gets physio – and stretches its legs

In the last update about our Volkswagen Polo GTI, we complained of a persistent squeak from the rear.

The blue German recently went for its first visit to the dealer. The masked service technician (great name for a superhero) strapped himself into the rear left passenger seat for a short drive around the block to identify the culprit.

We had not even exceeded 30km/h when he said he could already hear what sounded like a family of mice.

The problem? A truly innocuous one, it turned out: the space-saver spare wheel was loose, with relentless chirping produced as it rubbed against its polystyrene housing. The fix was simple. He refastened the rubber hoop and placed a sliver of foam between it and the mould.

“No job card and no charge for this,” the technician explained, as it had been such a minor appointment. But we did take full advantage of the complimentary car wash and interior sanitisation. The GTI was squeak-free, squeaky clean and ready for its biggest challenge yet since it arrived in April.

The challenge was to prove its athletic credentials at the vehicular torture chamber that is the Gerotek Test Facility in Tshwane, owned by Armscor.

There was only one person to call on for tutelage in the fine art of timed performance-assessing. None other than Denis Droppa, group motoring editor at Arena Holdings and editor-in-chief of Business Day Motor News.