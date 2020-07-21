REVIEW | The 2020 Suzuki S-Presso is a budget car marvel

You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes you might just find you get what you need. The Rolling Stones penned these lyrics back in 1968 and today, some 52 years after the fact, they’re probably more salient than ever before.

I mean there’s no sugar-coating the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit us regular, everyday people hard. From salary cuts to staff furloughs to full-on retrenchments — not to mention drastic changes to global financial markets — our wallets have been left reeling.

If anything this virus has been a grim reminder that life as we know it can change overnight and that money in the bank is something we should never ever take for granted (liquidity > material status). This explains why we have seen a growing trend of people buying down, working towards ridding themselves of unnecessary expenses and generally trying to do the same — or more — for less. Kind of similar to what Jagger and Richards were alluding to; luxury often has to play second fiddle to necessity.

All of which provides a nice segue to the subject of this car review. Built on a shoestring by the Japanese firm’s Indian division, Maruti Suzuki, the new Suzuki S-Presso is currently (in its most basic form) the cheapest new vehicle available on the SA market.

The model you see here, however, is the flagship S-Edition that comes wrapped in lots of black plastic body cladding for that pseudo SUV look so in vogue at the moment. It also benefits from faux-aluminium roof rails as well as a slightly more ‘bling’ (is that even still a word in 2020?) radiator grille. You might pass this off as unnecessary flim-flam but in actual fact it lends the S-Presso a far more purposeful stance. Considering the R13,000 price premium it commands I think shelling out extra for the S-Edition is a no-brainer.