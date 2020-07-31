REVIEW | The 2020 Volkswagen Touareg is an underrated luxury SUV

Despite a close under-skin relationship with the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne and the Lamborghini Urus, the Volkswagen Touareg continues to bask in the shadows of its more fancied cousins but it has distinct styling and it’s also pitched and priced as a premium alternative to the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Range Rover Sport.

This Executive model unit is equipped with the Black Style Package, a R41,500 option that adds blackened chrome elements, front air intake and grille, roof rails and exterior mirror housings. The bumpers too are "R" style and it’s perched on black 21-inch Suzuka alloy wheels.

The "Black Pack" gives this large SUV a sinister race-face that I didn’t like, and that's equally at odds with the fancy place that greets you when you climb aboard.

The Innovision cockpit dominates with class and a 38.1cm brilliant graphics main display. It’s one of the largest I’ve seen in the segment and it’s a deep labyrinth of touch-activated, tactile and mostly quick and intuitive infotainment features. Another 30.4cm digital screen houses the driver’s array of instrumentation.

Both are stacked with every conceivable high-end feature you’d want in a premium SUV, including optional head-up display and standard matrix headlamps.

It's immediately obvious that Volkswagen has prioritised comfort and luxury over the belligerence of its exterior design and the 2,895mm wheelbase for four or five passengers has 810l of boot space that increases to a very usable 1,800l with the leather-clad rear seats folded. The interior is spacious and plush, and doesn’t feel low rent whatsoever when compared to its cousins with more premium badges.